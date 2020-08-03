Bollywood Actors Quiz: Can You Guess The Actors Based On Their Tweets?

Many Bollywood actors are quite active on social media and are often seen posting photos and messages for their fans on social media platforms. Here is a quiz for fans who can identify the actor based on their tweets. Take this Bollywood actor quiz and guess the actor who has posted it. Check out the Bollywood actor quiz based on their Twitter posts:
Hints: This Bollywood veteran actor has over hundreds of films. He has also featured in a Toby Maguire film. His son, daughter-in-law, and wife are also actors.
This actor is known for his social work. He has starred in several blockbusters films till date. He has also worked with several other iconic actors.
Hint: This actor is considered to be one of the best athletes in Bollywood and is trained in martial arts. He is married to an actor-turned-columnist. The actor made his debut in the film, Saugandh. His real name and stage name are different.
