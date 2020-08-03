Bollywood Actors Quiz: Can You Guess The Actors Based On Their Tweets?

Many Bollywood actors are quite active on social media and are often seen posting photos and messages for their fans on social media platforms. Here is a quiz for fans who can identify the actor based on their tweets. Take this Bollywood actor quiz and guess the actor who has posted it. Check out the Bollywood actor quiz based on their Twitter posts:

Bollywood celebrity quiz for fans

Can you guess the name of the Bollywood legend based on this tweet:

Hints: This Bollywood veteran actor has over hundreds of films. He has also featured in a Toby Maguire film. His son, daughter-in-law, and wife are also actors.

Options:

A. Amitabh Bachchan

B. Rishi Kapoor

C. Akshay Kumar

D. Saif Ali Khan

_____

Can you guess this actor who has starred in films from a young age?

This actor is known for his social work. He has starred in several blockbusters films till date. He has also worked with several other iconic actors.

Options:

A. Amitabh Bachchan

B. Shah Rukh Khan

C. Rajinikant

D. Arjun Kapoor

_____

Can you guess this actor based on the following tweet?

Options:

A. Ajay Devgn

B. Chunky Pandey

C. Sanjay Dutt

D. Gulshan Devaiah

_____

Can you guess this female actor based on the following tweet?

A. Parineeti Chopra

B. Kareena Kapoor Khan

C. Gul Panag

D. Priyanka Chopra

_____

Try to guess this new age Bollywood actor.

Hint: He has done several films on social issues in recent times known for a very famous song. He is married to a filmmaker.

Options:

A. Suniel Shetty

B. Jackie Shroff

C. Ranveer Singh

D. Ayushmann Khurrana

_____

Try to guess the name of the actor who has tweeted the following about his upcoming film:

Hint: This actor is considered to be one of the best athletes in Bollywood and is trained in martial arts. He is married to an actor-turned-columnist. The actor made his debut in the film, Saugandh. His real name and stage name are different.

Options:

A. Rajkummar Rao

B. Ayushmann Khurrana

C. Sanjay Dutt

D. Akshay Kumar

Answers:

Amitabh Bachchan

Aamir Khan

Ajay Devgn

Priyanka Chopra

Ayushmann Khurrana

Akshay Kumar

