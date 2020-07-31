Kannada Actor Rohini Singh Hospitalised After Car Accident, Suffers Multiple Fractures

Kannada actor Rohini Singh met with an accident recently and has sustained several fractures. She was accompanied by her daughter when she met with the accident. The actor is now hospitalised and stable. Read on:

Actor Rohini Singh injured in a car accident

Rohini Singh, on Thursday night, was coming back from a birthday party with her daughter when she lost control of the car and rammed into a tree. Both of them have reportedly sustained multiple fractures.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan With Madhuri Dixit Or Kajol; Whose On-screen Chemistry Is Better?

The mother and daughter were quickly rushed to a nearby hospital in Bengaluru. According to reports, their condition is stable and the duo will recover in a few weeks. Fans of the actor took to their social media handle to express their concerns for the actor and her daughter. Rohini Singh is the daughter of esteemed filmmaker and producer Rajendra Singh Babu. Her brother, Adityaa is also an actor.

Rohini Singh made her acting debut in 2011 with the film titled Kanteerava. It is an action drama film directed by Tushar Ranganath. It was produced by Ramu. The film is a remake of Simhadri, a 2003 action thriller film. Kanteerava featured an ensemble cast including Duniya Vijay, Shuba Poonja, Rishika Singh, and Srinivasa Murthy in the lead roles. The film was well-received by critics and fans.

ALSO READ |Govinda's Quiz: If You're A 90s Kid You Will Ace This Quiz

The actor has starred in four movies till date. Her filmography includes Kanteerava, Kalla Malla Sulla, Katari Veera Surasundarangi, and Benki Birugali. After 2013, the actor has not signed any films. Her 2012 film, Katari Veera Surasundarangi is widely considered to be one of her best films. It is a fantasy romance film directed by Suresh Krishna. The film is produced by Munirathna. It was also dubbed in Hindi as Ek Hi Don. The movie was one of the highest-grossing films of the year. It featured Upendra and Ramya in the lead roles, while Ambarish featured as Yama and Doddanna played the character of Chitragupta.

ALSO READ | Urvashi Rautela's First International Film, 'Aislados' Is Out Now; Read Details

ALSO READ | Neha Kakkar Comes Back On Social Media After A Short Hiatus With A New Post



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.