'Moothon' Star Shashank Arora Claims He's Lost Films Because He 'speaks His Mind'

Actor Shashank Arora recently took to social media and said that he has lost many films as he 'speaks his mind'. The post garnered widespread attention from his fans and followers. Read on to know more details:

Shashank Arora talks about getting films

Actor Shashank Arora, who is known for films Brahman Naman, Lipstick Under My Burkha, The Song of Scorpions, Manto, and Bharat, took to his official social media handle and talked about signing films. Arora said that he has lost several films due to the fact that he speaks his mind. On Thursday, July 30, 2020, the actor took to his Twitter account and wrote, “You know how many films I’ve lost because I speak my mind? Not enough”.

You know how many films I’ve lost because I speak my mind? Not enough. — Shashank Arora (@ShashankSArora) July 30, 2020

Shashank Arora has starred in several critically acclaimed movies. He has been in films of different languages including Kannada, Hindi, Malayalam, and English. The actor received popularity after starring in Brahman Naman, a coming-of-age comedy film, which was directed by Qaushiq Mukherjee. It was screened at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival. The film was also released on Netflix back in July 2016. The film featured actors like Biswa Kalyan Rath, Sid Mallya, Tanmay Dhanania, and Sindhu Sreenivasa Murthy, in the lead roles along with Arora.

Arora has also starred in a 2014 neo-noir drama flick titled Titli. It was directed by Kanu Behl and produced by Dibakar Banerjee and Aditya Chopra under their respective banners, Dibakar Banerjee Productions, and Yash Raj Films. It featured Ranvir Shorey, Amit Sial, and Shashank Arora in the lead. This film premiered at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival. It was one of the most critically acclaimed films of that year. Here is a trailer of Shashank Arora’s Titli.

The 31-year-old actor recently received fame after starring in the Malayalam film titled Moothon. The film was released back in November 2019 and was a box-office hit. The action thriller flick featured Nivin Pauly in the role of Akbar, Sanjana Dipu as Mulla, and Shashank Arora in the role of Salim.

