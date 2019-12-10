Bollywood Actors That Defied Conventional Beauty Standards & Went Bald For Their Roles

Some Bollywood actors always keep surprising their fans with their compassionate efforts that they put in some of the films. At times, they prepare for their role in films so hard that they go through an emotional transformation, and also change the way they look in real life. So, here are some lovely and admired leading ladies of Bollywood who did not care about their beautiful locks when it came to depicting their role with great conviction-

Bollywood actors who went bald to make their character more real

Priyanka Chopra

No one can ever forget the ground-breaking performance of the iconic actor Priyanka Chopra in M.C Mary Kom. In this biopic on the life of an Olympic bronze medallist boxer, Priyanka Chopra was seen bald in a crucial sequence of the film. This film had received a lot of critical acclaims and was majorly enjoyed by the audiences.

Anushka Sharma

Karan Johar’s romantic number, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil featured Anushka in the role of Alizeh in the movie. Anushka Sharma essayed the role of a cancer patient towards the end of the film. For this role to look genuine and real, she sported a bald look.

Shabana Azmi

The controversial film Water by ace director Deepa Mehta featured Shabana Azmi in a pivotal role. Shabana Azmi had to shave her head as the movie was based on the lives of the widow. According to reports, the actor had refused to wear a bald cap and had gone bald for real. Shabana even sported the bald look in Farhan’s marriage as she was filming for the movie during that time.

Tanvi Azmi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s, Bajirao Mastani starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra had Tanvi Azmi play Bajirao's mother. Reportedly, Tanvi Azmi was shown as a widow in the film and she was seen bald for this role. It is reported that the actor balded her head for real and it was the makeup for the movie role.

Shilpa Shetty

The Desire, written and directed by R Sarath, was Shilpa Shetty’s home production venture. The movie also starred a Chinese actor Xia Yu, and Anupam Kher, Vikram Gokhale, Jaya Prada, and Asif in key roles. In this movie, Shilpa was seen in a bald look, which she had done using prosthetic makeup.

