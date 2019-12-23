Bollywood Actors That You Did Not Know Were Trained Dancers

Dance is an inseparable part of Indian cinema, especially Bollywood. One cannot imagine Bollywood without superstars lip-syncing and dancing to foot-tapping tunes. The viewers have enjoyed these for too long and the trend still exists. Most of our actors are trained for a dance sequence before the shoot; some even go through training for more than a month to get that hook step correctly for you.

Indian actors that you never knew were trained dancers

1. Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal impressed the audience with his debut in Neeraj Ghaywan’s drama film, Masaan. Even though the National Film Award-winning actor is usually known for his impeccable acting skills, not many know that he is also a trained dancer. He has also expressed his love for art on many occasions. Maybe we can expect him to take on a full-fledged dance number sometime soon.

2. Rajkummar Rao

Known for his roles in films like Shahid, Citylights, etc. Rajkummar Rao is a trained dancer. However, he has mostly stayed away from commercial movies and that is one of the major reasons as to why fans have not caught him in his dancing shoes. In his recent film, Made In China, Rao was seen matching his steps along with Mouni Roy in the dance number, Odhani.

3. Radhika Apte

One might find it surprising to know that Radhika Apte is a trained dancer. However, she has been trained in contemporary dance from London. In addition to this, Radhika Apte is also trained in Indian dance forms like Kathak. However, fans have not been given a chance to get a view of Radhika showing off her jalwa on the silver screen.

4. Richa Chadha

The Section 375 actor has proved her acting abilities with critically acclaimed films like Masaan, Gangs of Wasseypur, Sarbjit, etc. However, not many know that Richa Chadha is also professionally trained in Kathak and Street Jazz from a leading dance institution. She has stayed away from commercial roles and dance numbers but one can expect her to don a dancer’s role in the future.

