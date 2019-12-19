Rajkummar Rao In 2019: Movies, Relationship And Awards - The Year Of The Versatile Actor

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao is known for his versatile acting and the choice of films he makes. He made his debut in Bollywood with the movie Love Sex Aur Dhoka in 2010 after graduating from the Film and Television Institute of India. After his movie Shahid released in 2013, his role gained him immense popularity. Here’s a glimpse at times when Rajkummar Rao made it to the headlines in 2019.

Read Rajkummar Rao Looks Dapper As He Poses For The Cameras At An Event. See Pics

When Rajkummar Rao made it the headlines in 2019

Movies

Rajkummar Rao was seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga opposite Sonam Kapoor. He played the role of Sahil Mirza and the movie did not work at the box office. Rajkummar Rao was also seen opposite Kangana Ranaut in the movie Judgemental Hai Kya? The movie landed into a controversy regarding its name but the issue resolved soon. Judgemental hai kya? too did not do well at the box office. The third movie released in 2019, in which Rajkummar Rao cast in was Made in China. This movie too did not work at the box office.

Read Rajkummar Rao's Best Romantic Songs That Are Loved By His Fans

Relationship

There were rumours that Rajkummar Rao had been dating Patralekha Paul and the couple confirmed that they had been dating since 2010. The couple were seen together in the movie, Citylights and Rajkummar Rao confirmed during a chat show that he had been dating Patralekha Paul since then.

Read Rajkummar Rao Is 'Wolf Of Wasseypur', Read On To Know Why?

Awards

Rajkummar Rao won a Filmfare award for Risktaker of the year in 2019. He even bagged another Filmfare middle east performer of the year award in Oman. Rajkummar Rao was honoured with this award for his movies Stree and Omerta. He won another Rule breaker award of the year from GQ under the style and culture award.

Read Rajkummar Rao, Dia Mirza Condemn Delhi Police's Brutal Action Against Protesters

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.