Farhan Akhtar, Other Bollywood Actors Who Have Upcoming Films With Paresh Rawal

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal is one of the phenomenal actors in the Hindi film industry. The actor has played some challenging roles in his acting career of more than 35 years. Paresh Rawal’s memorable movies include Hera Pheri, Phir Hera Pheri, Damini, Himmatwala, Andaz Apna Apna, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Sanju, and many more. The actor has also received many awards, accolades, and nominations. The popular actor-comedian has worked with many celebs in his career. Take a look at the list of Bollywood actors who have upcoming films with Paresh Rawal.

Farhan Akhtar in Toofan

After the massive success of sports biopic Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra have another sports entertainer lined up. Toofan is a story of a boxer portrayed by Farhan Akhtar. The Dil Dhadakne Do actor has undergone intense boxing training and has been dedicated to perfecting the character. Earlier in an interview, the director spoke about the film and said that it is about a beautiful, heartfelt love story that happens to be about boxing. The film featuring Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur, and Isha Talwar in important roles is slated to release on October 2, 2020.

Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri 3

Reports about Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal starrer Hera Pheri third installment have been in the news for quite some time. Fans and moviegoers have been eagerly waiting to enjoy ‘Hera Pheri 3’ on the silver screen. The first part of the film was released in the year 2000, followed by a sequel ‘Phir Hera Pheri' in 2006. As per reports, the film Hera Pheri 3 was expected to be released in 2019 but didn't due to some issues. While on the other hand, lead actors like Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar have always encouraged the crowd with their indirect nods about the venture. However, since there is no official announcement made by the makers, the audience and the fans must wait long.

Varun Dhawan in Coolie No. 1

Coolie No 1 featuring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in leading roles is the official remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor's 1995 film of the same name. The original movie revolved around the tale of a coolie (porter), who falls in love with a businessman’s daughter. Coolie No 1 is being helmed by David Dhawan and bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani. The upcoming movie was earlier slated to hit the silver screen on May 1, 2020. The film, which will mark the third collaboration between Varun Dhawan and father David Dhawan, also has Paresh Rawal and Javed Jaffrey in supporting roles.

