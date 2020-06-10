From Farhan Akhtar-Javed To Abhishek-Big B, Here Are Popular Father-son Duos Of Bollywood

Bollywood is renowned for its long legacy of actors who are all part of the same family. In fact, many big-name Bollywood actors are often the sons or daughters of veteran actors who are well-respected in the film industry. Bollywood has a long list of iconic father-son pairs. Some of these pairs have even worked together on the big screen. Here are some of the most popular and beloved Father-Son duos in the Bollywood film industry.

Javed Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar is undoubtedly one of the most popular and sought after actors in Bollywood right now. But not many know that even his father, Javed Akhtar, is a huge figure in the Bollywood film industry. Unlike his son, Javed Akhtar is not an actor. Instead, he is a renowned poet, lyricist, screenwriter, and Indian political activist. Fans of Farhan Akhtar already know that the actor is also a fantastic singer, and much of his singing and songwriting talents comes to him from his father.

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are perhaps the most popular father-son duo in all of Bollywood. Both are fantastic actors who have worked together in multiple films. Some of Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's most popular and acclaimed films include Paa, Bunty Aur Babli, and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor

Late Rishi Kapoor is often considered to be one of the best romance actors in all of Bollywood. His son, Ranbir Kapoor, also decided to become an actor, and he soon found his footing with amazing hits like Sanju, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Tamasha. Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor are undoubtedly one of the strongest Father-son duos in all of Bollywood. Unfortunately, Rishi Kapoor succumbed to cancer in April of this year.

David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan

David Dhawan is one of the most popular and respected filmmakers in Bollywood. His son, Varun Dhawan, decided to join the Bollywood film industry as an actor and he is now has a massive fan following that adores him. Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan are currently working together for the upcoming Coolie No 1 remake.

Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan

Rakesh Roshan began his career in Bollywood as an actor. Unfortunately, he was not very successful and he instead decided to become a renowned filmmaker. However, his son, Hrithik Roshan, became an instant sensation after his debut in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Rakesh Roshan is no longer a major part of the Bollywood film industry, but his son Hrithik is now considered to be one of the biggest Bollywood superstars.

