Farhan Akhtar's Movies In Which His Character Undergoes Some Mental Trauma; See List

Farhan Akhtar is a fabulous actor who has proved his mettle as a multi-faceted personality time and again. He has done some of the most iconic Hindi films either as an actor or director like Dil Chahta Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag amid others. But it is observed that in most of Farhan Akhtar's movies, his character at some point in time of the story is overcoming trauma. Talking about such Farhan Akhtar's movies, let take a look at the list below-

Farhan Akhtar's Movies In Which His Character Undergoes Trauma

Karthik Calling Karthik

In Karthik Calling Karthik, Farhan Akhtar played the role of a troubled, bullied loser kind of a guy. His character was not only under-confident but very shy until he starts getting an anonymous phone call every morning. By following the instructions of the person on the phone, all his issues resolve one by one. However, with the help of a psychiatrist and his girlfriend, played by Deepika Padukone, he realizes he is going through a mental problem. In fact, he is the one calling himself every morning and encourages him to fight against the bullies. In most parts of the movie, Farhan's character is undergoing the trauma of finding who he actually is.

The Sky Is Pink

The Sky Is Pink is Farhan Akhtar's latest release, based on a true story. The Sky Is Pink is about a girl with a deadly disease, whose parents fight for years to keep alive, safe and sound. Farhan Akhtar played the lead in The Sky Is Pink, Niren Chaudhary Aisha's father. His character in the film is under the constant pressure of earning money to keep his daughter alive. Also, the trauma of dealing with his wife, who is unable to accept that their daughter is no more after Aisha's death.

Wazir

The next Farhan Akhtar movie in which his character undergoes some serious trauma is Wazir. The Bejoy Nambiar's crime drama, Wazir is a story about a father, who loses his darling daughter while chasing a terrorist. This incident breaks his marriage, and he is also suspended from work. Farhan finds solace in helping a friend Pandit hi, aka Amitabh Bachchan and helping him in a fight against some criminals behind him. Wazir is a nerve-wracking thriller with an ensemble cast. Farhan essayed the role of a failed officer in Wazir impeccably.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Farhan Akhtar gave his career's best performance in Milkha Singh's biopic Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. His character of an Olympian is haunted by the brutal visuals of his family's murder in front of his eyes during partition. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is also one of the best Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra movies with marvellous storytelling ever made. Farhan Akhtar won many awards in the country for his stupendous performance in the film.

