Sonam Kapoor & Other Bollywood Actors Who Worked With South Superstars In Hindi Films

Sonam Kapoor is one of the phenomenal actors in Bollywood. The actor has worked in various films throughout her career, across genres. She has also worked with many actors, be it debutants or actors from another country or film industry. Like Sonam Kapoor, there are many female actors who have worked with south stars in Hindi films. Take a look at some of the female actors who have worked with south actors.

ALSO READ | Aishwarya Rai Or Sonam Kapoor, Whose Chemistry With Salman Khan Impressed Fans?

Actors who have worked with south actors in Hindi films

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor worked with Dhanush in Raanjhanaa. Both the actors played the lead roles in the film. Sonam Kapoor played the role of Zoya and Dhanush played the role of Kundan Shankar in the romantic drama film. The movie marks Dhanush's Hindi film debut. Aanand L. Rai's movie was a hit. Sonam Kapoor also worked with Dulquer Salmaan in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor. The Zoya Factor was directed by Abhishek Sharma.

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor Looks Ethereal In These Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla Outfits, See Pictures

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra has worked with Ram Charan in Zanjeer. The movie is marked as the Bollywood debut of Ram Charan. Zanjeer is a remake of the 1973 Hindi film of the same name which starred Amitabh Bachchan. The plot of the movie was about an officer who decides to eradicate corruption. Priyanka Chopra played the role of Mala in the film.

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor Takes A Jibe At Bollywood’s ‘selective Wokeness’ With Her Post?

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas worked in Saaho that released on July 10, 2015. The movie is marked as the Baahubali actor's Bollywood debut. Saaho was written and directed by Sujeeth. Prabhas played the role of Ashok Chakravarthy and Shraddha Kapoor played the role of Amritha Nair in the action thriller film.

ALSO READ | Sonam Kapoor To Deepika Padukone; Bollywood Weddings That Took The Internet By A Storm

Dia Mirza

In Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Dia Mirza worked with R. Madhavan and they were the main leads. The movie also featured Saif Ali Khan. Dia Mirza made her acting debut in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. The film was a remake of the director's own Tamil film Minnale which also starred Madhavan. The film was directed by Gautham Menon and produced by Vashu Bhagnani.

Kangana Ranaut

She worked alongside Madhavan in Tanu Weds Manu. The movie was directed by Aanand L. Rai and bankrolled by Shailesh R. Singh. The film was commercially successful and it was later dubbed in various other languages. After the success of the first part, Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut also featured in Tanu Weds Manu Returns in 2015.

That’s the first poster of #TanuWedsManuReturns, the sequel to the sleeper hit Tanu Weds Manu: http://t.co/LzdJWqOmzg pic.twitter.com/d39G9wgnVb — t2 (@t2telegraph) March 25, 2015

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.