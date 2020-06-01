Sonam Kapoor Looks Ethereal In These Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla Outfits, See Pictures

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla are the most noted fashion designer duo of India. They co-own the label, Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. Best known for their ability to infuse Indian craftsmanship and heritage with European tailored silhouette, the pair is one of the most trusted choices of Bollywood celebs. Be it a wedding function or any other occasion, Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla outfits can be seen donned by several stars. One of them being Sonam Kapoor, here is a compilation of the times when Sonam Kapoor slayed in Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla outfits.

Off-White Anarkali

This picture sees Sonam Kapoor donning an off-white chikan Anarkali which is enhanced with hand-embroidered pastel silk and gold lace zardozi borders. The anarkarli is worn over Ijaar pants and Banarasi Jamdani Dupatta. Sonam Kapoor’s look is accessorised with statement peacock chandbalis. Minimalistic makeup with flushed cheeks added elegance to her look. Hair tied in a neat bun and wrapped in gajra completed the look of the actor.

Mehendi Ensemble

Sonam Kapoor opted for an Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla outfit for her Mehendi. Adorned with handmade Koran lace and the fascinating finesse of Zardozi, the blouse was a perfect fit to the occasion. The diva opted for heavy accessories which included a statement choker necklace, maangtika, earrings and Kada. Braided hair with kohled eyes rounded off her look.

Showstopper

Sonam Kapoor stole many hearts as the showstopper as she walked the ramp in a golden embroidered ghagra with a delicately crafted three-dimensional blouse. The garment was designed to showcase the rich legacy of silks, brocades, gold and silver thread work. Have a look at the picture here:

Lotus Ghagra

Here, Sonam Kapoor is shining beautifully in crystal Lotus ghagra which is ornamented with various shapes and sizes of golden shadow hues. The ghagra was embellished with luminous Swarovski stones. See the picture here:

Metallic Gown

Sonam Kapoor has donned a metallic gown in the picture which features exaggerated sleeves. The gown also has a cape which is attached to her bun and wrapped around her waist towards the corners of her waist. The sleeveless gown is accessorised with a statement choker necklace.

