Kareena Kapoor Khan & Other Actors Who Never Shared Screen Space With Their Ex

Bollywood has seen its fair share of love stories and breakups. While some of the actors still have no qualms signing a project together, others even avoid meeting at social functions or gatherings. From Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor, here are the names of the celebrities who have never worked with each other after their break-up.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor’s love story is one of the most known and interesting ones in Bollywood. The couple was in a long-term relationship before they parted ways. Later, Shahid opted for an arranged marriage with Mira Rajput, Kareena tied the knot with actor Saif Ali Khan. Shahid Kapoor is a doting dad to his adorable daughter Misha and Zain while Kareena is a proud mother of Taimur. The duo was last seen in ‘Udta Punjab’; however, they didn't share a single frame in the movie.

John Abraham and Bipasha Basu

Actors John Abraham and Bipasha Basu were one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. The duo was in a relationship for reportedly nine years before they broke up. Later, John went on to marry Priya Runchal in 2014, Bipasha married TV actor Karan Singh Grover in 2016. Reportedly, the ex-couple does not see eye to eye. They last worked on Race 2; however, Bipasha had a cameo in the movie and the actors did not share a single frame together.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan

The love story of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan was undoubtedly one of the most romantic of all times. After the duo did their last film ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ together, the two ended their relationship on a very bitter note and parted ways. Since then, there has been hardly any function or occasion where the two have made their presence felt together.

