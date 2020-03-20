Kareena Kapoor Khan Catches Up With Amrita & Malaika Over Video Call, Calls It 'BFF Goals'

As the deadly Coronavirus outbreak continues to spread across the globe, people are being advised to practice social distancing as a precautionary measure to avoid getting exposed. Bollywood celebrities too have decided to take time off from their busy schedules and stay indoors. Recently, several actors including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora Ladak and many others could be seen doing several different activities during this self-quarantine to keep themselves busy. Kareena Kapoor Khan, on March 19, 2020, shared a snapshot of a video call where the actor is seen catching up with her BFFs during self-quarantine.

In this snapshot, Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen talking to her best friends on a video call. While Malaika Arora is seen self-pampering herself with a face mask, Kareena Kapoor Khan can be seen all relaxed in her beautiful black night-suit. Amrita Arora Ladak, on the other hand, adds more cuteness to the snapshot as she strikes a pose with a pout.

Also Read| Amrita Arora posts adorable birthday wish for 'main man' Shakeel Ladak, see pic

Also Read| Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora set twinning goals in matching outfits

The trio is certainly giving major BFF goals as they seemingly stand with each other in every thick and thin, no matter what is waiting for the next. In this self-quarantine mode, celebrity fans can certainly see their favourite stars spending more time with family and also indulging in new activities as they are staying indoors. Malaika Arora was recently seen spending time with son Arhaan while maintaining a social distance. Celebrities like Priyanka Chopra were spotted playing with her dog while Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, was seen enjoying a game of Catan with her sister. Bollywood celebrities are also making sure to spread awareness through their social media on how important it is to stay indoors and practice social distancing.

Also Read| Kareena Kapoor Khan shares adorable childhood pic with a message on 'social distancing'

Also Read| Kareena Kapoor Khan's hilarious pic on "resistance training" will leave you in splits

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.