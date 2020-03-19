Kareena Kapoor's Hilarious Pic On "resistance Training" Will Leave You In Splits

Kareena Kapoor Khan is often regarded as one of the biggest fashion icons in the Hindi film industry. Since her debut in 2000, she has been loved by her fans for her various performances. Over the years, Kareena has seamlessly transitioned various different styles. She also is one of the fittest stars in Bollywood. She recently took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself who is under self quarantine and this is what she has been doing.

Kareena Kapoor brings out her inner rebel as she shares hilarious pic on "resistance training"

Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a story where she is seen in black sportswear. She captioned the picture by writing “Does refusing to run on the treadmill count as resistance training?" This funny statement comes after Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have resorted to social distancing by staying indoors. The caption on her picture sure does make one think about what she has written.

Apart from this, Kareena Kapoor is using her alone time well. She recently also shared a picture from her childhood which was loved by fans. Other than this, she also shared a picture with Saif Ali Khan. In the picture, Saif is seen reading a book while Kareena uses Instagram. She captioned the picture by writing “Looks like he is 'booked' for the week... While I Instagram 🤷🏻‍♀️". Take a look at the post here.

On the professional front

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the film Good Newwz along with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani. After which she was seen in the film Angrezi Medium along with Irrfan Khan. She will now be making an appearance in the film Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan.

