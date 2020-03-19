The Debate
Kareena Kapoor And Disha Patani's Black Outfits That You Must Include In Your Wardrobe

Bollywood News

Kareena Kapoor and Disha Patani are surely painting the town with their exquisite selection of outfits that they show off through their social media accounts

Written By Surabhi Sabat | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kareena kapoor

Kareena Kapoor had always been a fashion diva and a style icon who is known for her minimalistic fashion choices. Disha Patani, on the other hand, is not far behind when it comes to impressing fans with her style. Take a look at these two Bollywood beauties donning stunning black outfits. 

ALSO READ| Was Hrithik Roshan's 'Kaabil' Rejected By Kareena Kapoor Khan And Parineeti Chopra?

Kareena Kapoor's photos

Some of Kareena Kapoor's best black outfits have been all about experimental fashion. Here are some of her best black ensembles that she has donned on various occasions. 

Kareena Kapoor entered into the Instagram universe with Puma

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

Kareena's black hoodie and leather pants combination

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

Kareena in a sheer black top

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

ALSO READ| Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Adorable Childhood Pic With A Message On 'social Distancing'

Disha Patani's photos

Disha Patani is loved by fans for her fashion choices. Her latest movie 'Malang' saw her performing some gruelling action sequences which she shared through her Instagram posts as well. A Disha fan might know that her Instagram posts are filled with some classy gowns that she wears quite often. Here is a selection of some of her best black outfits. 

Disha's subtle black slip dress

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Disha Patani looks like a dream in this black thigh-high slit gown

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

ALSO READ| Kareena Kapoor To Ananya Panday~Style Cues From Actors Who Aced The Off-shoulder Trend

Disha Patani's photos show a perfectly accessorized black on black ensemble

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

ALSO READ| Kareena Kapoor, Radhika Apte And Other Celebs Who Aced Bandhgala Outfits

 

 

First Published:
