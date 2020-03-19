Kareena Kapoor And Disha Patani's Black Outfits That You Must Include In Your Wardrobe

Kareena Kapoor had always been a fashion diva and a style icon who is known for her minimalistic fashion choices. Disha Patani, on the other hand, is not far behind when it comes to impressing fans with her style. Take a look at these two Bollywood beauties donning stunning black outfits.

Kareena Kapoor's photos

Some of Kareena Kapoor's best black outfits have been all about experimental fashion. Here are some of her best black ensembles that she has donned on various occasions.

Kareena Kapoor entered into the Instagram universe with Puma

Kareena's black hoodie and leather pants combination

Kareena in a sheer black top

Disha Patani's photos

Disha Patani is loved by fans for her fashion choices. Her latest movie 'Malang' saw her performing some gruelling action sequences which she shared through her Instagram posts as well. A Disha fan might know that her Instagram posts are filled with some classy gowns that she wears quite often. Here is a selection of some of her best black outfits.

Disha's subtle black slip dress

Disha Patani looks like a dream in this black thigh-high slit gown

Disha Patani's photos show a perfectly accessorized black on black ensemble

