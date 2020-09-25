Bollywood Actors You Had No Idea Were Siblings; See Full List

Many Bollywood actors have siblings in the industry that are widely known among fans, including Saif Ali Khan-Soha Ali Khan, Farhan Akhtar-Zoya Akhtar, and more. However, there are quite a few siblings in Bollywood that people are not aware of. Read on to know more about these celebs:

Siblings in Bollywood you might not be aware of

Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem

Huma and Saqib are the children of Delhi restaurateur Saleem Qureshi who runs a chain called Saleem’s.The siblings realised their interest in acting and modelling while they were in college and moved to Mumbai to pursue the same. Huma, who started off with theatre, is now a part of the industry for the last 8 years. Saqib made his entry with modelling and has now been a part of the industry for the last decade.

Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kunal Roy Kapoor

Aditya gained critical acclaim and popularity after his role in Aashiqui 2 and recently appeared in Sadak 2. Kunal Roy Kapoor has appeared in pivotal roles in Delhi Belly and Nautanki Saala. Kunal has also made it to OTT shows. TVF’s Tripling and Bandish Bandits on Amazon Original. The brothers have shared screen space in Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani with their roles as Avi and Taran. They also have an elder brother Sidharth Roy Kapoor who is the chief executive producer at UTV motion pictures.

Akshaye Khanna and Rahul Khanna

Akshaye and Rahul, sons of popular veteran actor Vinod Khanna, have made appearances on the big screen. Akshaye was highly acclaimed for his roles in Humraaz, Dil Chahta Hai, and Race in 2008. However, Rahul Khanna didn’t make it big in the industry after he made his debut with Earth in 1999. Rahul was also seen playing brief roles in Love Aaj Kal, and Wake Up Sid! And he recently appeared in Netflix original Leila.

Anupam Kher and Raju Kher

Anupam Kher has a younger sibling, Raju Kher who has also made it to the screen in a few roles. He has been a part of very select movies, unlike his elder brother who is among the most prolific actors in Bollywood. Raju Kher has also ventured into filmmaking, as he has been the director for some television shows.

Prateek Babbar, Arya Babbar and Juhi Babbar

The three have made their screen appearances from time to time but couldn't garner as much popularity as their father. Prateek is still seen on the screen and has garnered attention for his work in the Amazon Original Four More Shots Please as the bar-owner Jay. Juhi Babbar who has earlier acted in TV is now an actor and stage director for theatre.

