Bollywood Actors Come In Support Of Bhupesh Kumar Pandya As He Battles Cancer

Bhupesh Kumar Pandya, who is well known for his performance in Ayushmann Khurran's Vicky Donor, is currently being diagnosed with lung cancer at Ahmedabad's Apollo Hospital. He is in need of ₹25 Lakhs for his treatment as his family is falling short of finances to fund his treatment. After the actor's batchmate Kashish Agnihotri started a fundraiser on Ketto for Bhupesh's treatment, actors Manoj Bajpayee, Rajesh Tailang and Gajraj Rao came in support of the Hazaaron Khwahishen Aisi fame and requested fans for financial aid.

Bollywood comes in support of Bhupesh Kumar Pandya

On September 18, 2020, producer Achin Jain shared a thread on Twitter, wherein he shared the link of the fundraiser and pleaded everyone to extend their help for Bhupesh Kumar Pandya's treatment. Taking to the micro-blogging platform, Jain tweeted, "Bhupeshji who worked with us in our upcoming film, Pagglait is fighting a massive battle with Lung cancer. It's a tough time that everyone is going through but your little support can allow him to fight this battle more strongly."

Soon, Bollywood celebrities like Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao and Rajesh Tailang too took to their Twitter handles to urge Twitterati to help their colleague in his tough times. While Tailang retweeted Achi Jain's tweet and wrote, "Please support our dear friend and great actor", Mrs. Serial Killer actor Manoj Bajpayee shared the link of the fundraiser on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Request all of you to step forward help out colleague Actor Bhupesh A Nsd graduate!!".

Check out their tweets below:

Our dear friend, a fantastic actor Bhupesh Kumar Pandya is fighting a hard battle with Cancer. He needs our support urgently. Please click this and do your bit. Thanks!https://t.co/DhAwb376qo — Rajesh Tailang (@rajeshtailang) September 19, 2020

Request all of you to step forward help out colleague Actor Bhupesh A Nsd graduate !! https://t.co/oRVJQvPL5C — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) September 19, 2020

The description of the fundraising website Ketto, started by Bhupesh's batchmate Kashish reads, "My Friend and batchmate from National School of Drama, Bhupesh Kumar Pandya is suffering from Lung cancer and I am raising funds for him. He is undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital, Ahmedabad, Gujarat-India. The family has done all it can to collect the total amount required for the treatment but Rs.2,500,000 or $33,964.84 and more is required to pay for all the medical expenses."

As of now, the fundraiser has been successful at collecting over ₹20 Lakhs. Bhupesh's Vicky Donor co-star Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, Tahira Kashyap donated ₹2 Lakhs to the fundraiser while Guneet Monga and Achin Jain's Sikhya Entertainment has also made a donation worth the same amount. Furthermore, Soni Bhatt made a donation of ₹1,00,000, Kashish Bajpai donated around ₹1,30,000, as shown on the website.

