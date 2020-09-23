NCB Summons For Bollywood Actors To Anurag Kashyap's Case: Entertainment Recap Of Sep 23

From the latest developments in the NCB summoning to Anurag Kashyap's case, take a look at all the news in the entertainment world with respect to Bollywood that made news today. Today, Rhea Chakraborty's bail hearing got postponed and is postponed till tomorrow due to Mumbai rains. Take a look at the daily recap for Sept. 23rd today.

NCB Summons few Bollywood celebs amongst others

In a massive development by the NCB, the Bollywood actors namely Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Shruti Modi, Karishma Prakash, and Simone Khambatta, have all been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau today with connection to the ongoing Bollywood-drug probe.

While Rakul and Simone have been summoned for September 24, Deepika is slated to join the probe on September 25, according to the sources received by Republic TV. After latest NCB Scrutiny Kwan's ownership is likely to face ED probe as well. This comes in line with the massive scrutiny being faced by KWAN's CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar who is under the NCB scanner for his company's alleged role in the drug cartel that exists in Bollywood.

ALSO READ| After Rhea Cracking, NCB Summons Shruti Modi & Jaya Saha In Sushant Case Drugs Angle Probe

Anurag Kashyap's case: Sona Mohapatra Calls Out Taapsee's Defense and supports Payal Ghosh

Sona Mohapatra, whose efforts in the MeToo movement against music composer Anu Malik were widely acknowledged, recently tweeted in support of actor Payal Ghosh. She took to Twitter and gave her insight into the various developments in the case so far claiming that Ghosh must be heard as the MeToo movement entails a fair audience.

The singer also called out actor Taapsee Pannu's defence for Anurag as "the biggest feminist" by claiming that her statement "shows how little she knows". However, Sona also stated that she has not experienced any misconduct from Anurag Kashyap herself.

asked by many for a pov having been at the forefront of @IndiaMeToo .Finally saw the video of Ms Payal Ghosh. I stand by her right to tell the world her experience & truth. Maligning other women publicly in the bargain basis heresay, in bad taste & wrong. (1) — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) September 22, 2020

ALSO READ| Kareena Kapoor's Manager Poonam Damnia & Other Celebrity Managers Of The Stars

Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea hearing

Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea hearing got postponed till tomorrow due to the severe rains in Mumbai today. Rhea has however backed from her previous statement and now states that she has not committed any crime whatsoever. She had earlier admitted to drug peddling charges but now is stating that she has never used drugs and has committed no crime. Her bail plea was scheduled to be heard by a single bench presided over by Justice Sarang Kotwal on Wednesday.

However, since the High Court suspended the day's hearings owing to heavy rains in the city, the plea is likely to be heard on Thursday. Chakraborty further said in her plea that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput had been in the habit of consuming drugs, particularly, "ganja" since even before she got into a relationship with him. While she would sometimes procured drugs for him in "small quantities", and would also "occasionally pay for them herself," she was in no way a part of any drug syndicate.

Sushant Singh Rajput's case

After Salman Khan's name was called out by the media, Salman Khan's lawyer issues statement clarifying that Salman Khan has no stake in KWAN Talent Management Agency Pvt. Ltd. either direct or indirect. After Jaya Saha, the talent manager from the company, whose questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau opened up a can of worms, KWAN’s CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar was also summoned by the NCB apart from Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash.

ALSO READ| Sushant's Friend Smita Parikh Jubilant At Rhea's NCB Summons; Says 'it's Payback Time'

Deepika Padukone's Manager summoned by NCB along with the actor

Deepika Padukone, who was in Goa for a shoot had sought legal advice through video conferencing with a 12-member team in Mumbai after the NCB summoned her in the ongoing Bollywood-drug probe, as per sources. Sources add that Karishma Prakash, Deepika's manager, is also in Goa with the actor. The central agency had summoned Karishma Prakash on Monday but she could not appear before the agency on Tuesday citing ill-health. Sources further reveal that Padukone will leave from Goa today at 7 pm, is set to arrive in Mumbai tonight.

ALSO READ| Bollywood Actor-filmmaker Duo Panic-dial; others Chart Escape Route Amid NCB's Drug Probe

Promo Image courtesy: Deepika Padukone, Anurag Kashyap, Rhea Chakraborty Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.