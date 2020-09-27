Bollywood Actresses Fans Miss Watching On The Big Screen; See List

Bollywood during the '90s witnessed several iconic actresses who garnered a huge fanbase over the years. These actresses however were forgotten after the newcomers stepped in. But their loyal fanbase continues to celebrate their works during this period. Here are some of the top Bollywood actresses who are missed onscreen today:

Urmila Matondkar

Urmila Matondkar's movies such as Rangeela, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Bhoot, and Tehzib are still watched by a huge crowd. Her roles in these films have got critical appreciation. Urmila Matondkar has worked in films of various languages such as Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, and even Malayalam. Urmila Matondkar today is into various charitable activities and politics. The audience would love to see Urmila Matondkar back on the big screen.

Sushmita Sen

At the age of 18, Sushmita Sen was crowned as Miss Femina Miss India and won Miss Universe 1994. She was one of the first few actresses who entered Bollywood after winning a pageant title. Sushmita Sen's performance in Biwi No.1, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? and Main Hoon Na was critically acclaimed. Sen's latest series Aarya is a Hoststar original. Fans miss seeing Sushmita Sen on big screen.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor's movies such as Raja Babu, Coolie no.1, Raja Hindustani, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, and Hum Saath Saath Hai still continue to entertain the audience. Her pairing with Govinda was loved by all. Today Karisma Kapoor is known as a fashion icon and makes headlines with her unique style just like in the '90s.

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta is known for her roles in movies like Dil Chahta Hai, Veer Zara, Kal Ho Na Ho, Koi Mil Gaya, and Lakysha. The actress wooed the audience with her dimpled smile and remarkable acting skills. Today Preity Zinta is a successful entrepreneur and is the co-owner of an IPL team. She focuses more on Cricket and is seen on screen during the IPL season. Preity Zinta's Instagram is often filled with her shoot pictures, fitness video, and she is also a huge promoter of organic farming. However, the audience would love to see the 'pretty woman' on the big screen again.

Raveena Tandon

Known for her roles in Andaz Apna Apna, Bade Miyan Chote, Dulhe Raja and Anari No.1, Raveena Tondon made a mark in the Bollywood industry during the '90s. Raveen Tandon's movies are still widely popular among viewers. Tandon will hopefully be seen on the big screen and make a come back with KGF Chapter 2. The actress is seen as a judge in various reality shows.

