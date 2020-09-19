Preity Zinta's Quarantine Comes To An End; Opens Up About Bio-Bubble Rules

Actor Preity Zinta, the owner of the Punjab team, is currently in Dubai for Dream11 IPL 2020. Preity Zinta was in quarantine for 7 days after she flew from Los Angeles to Dubai for the tournament. Preity Zinta's quarantine came to an end recently. She shared a video informing her fans that her quarantine period had ended and seemed overjoyed. She also thanked the organisers in her video.

Also Read | SRH Team's Principal Sponsors Rope In Rohit Sharma As Brand Ambassador Ahead Of IPL 2020

Preity Zinta's quarantine ended

Preity Zinta had been quarantined for 7 days when she flew from Los Angeles to Dubai for Dream11 IPL 2020. Her COVID-19 tests were negative but had to stay put for safety reasons. She had mentioned that Instagram was her recreation while being isolated in her room. Her videos constantly kept her fans up to date about what she's been up to during her quarantine.

However, now that Preity Zinta's quarantine had ended, she gave an update on her Instagram. She looked happy and cheerful as she gave the news. The actor's video started with her greeting everyone while informing that her quarantine is over and it's been two days since she's out.

Also Read | CSK Vs MI Trends On Twitter, Fans Post Memes And Videos In Excitement For IPL 2020 Start

She added that the last two days for her had been very hectic as she had a shoot with her team and had other things to complete as well. In Preity Zinta's video, she shows a Bluetooth device and talks about it. Pointing to her tracker, Preity said: "This is a Bluetooth tracker, that keeps track of where I am going because being part of the bio-bubble, there's just certain places in the hotel I can go to. Of course, we can go to the stadium."

She also added that she cannot go meet anyone or even order anything from outside. She said that there's been a lot of thoughts put together to keep all the participants of Dream11 IPL 2020 safe.

Preity Zinta and other players have to follow the guidelines of the Bio-bubble. Bio-Bubble is a protected environment, limited to a certain distance. This is done to protect the players, owners and other technicians to get infected by the COVID-19 virus.

Also Read | IPL 2020: Shane Watson Speechless After Receiving 'beautiful Gift' From CSK; See Picture

In her caption, Preity thanked the IPL management for ensuring safety. Dream11 IPL 2020 news update reveals that the first match of the tournament will take place between Mumbai and Chennai teams. Preity Zinta's team will play against Delhi on September 20.

Also Read | IPL 2020: CSK, MI And RCB To Help THIS Top Indian Brand Foray Into UAE For First Time

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.