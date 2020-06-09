Real Life 'Veere' Sonam Kapoor & Rhea's Combined Net Worth Will Leave You Stumped; Read

Sonam Kapoor dipped her toes in Bollywood in the year 2007, with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama titled Saawariya. Whereas, sister Rhea Kapoor is a film producer and also co-owns a clothing brand, Rheson with Sonam Kapoor. Here's a look at Sonam Kapoor's net worth in 2020 and Rhea Kapoor's net worth in 2020.

Sonam Kapoor's net worth

As per reports, Sonam Kapoor's net worth is estimated to be roughly around Rs 84 crore ($12 Million). Sonam Kapoor's net worth is apprehensive of her several brand endorsements too. The 35-year-old actor, who is only 13 years old in the industry, has carved a niche for herself. She has also bagged laurels in her career and is on the covers of many popular magazines too.

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor reveals that he tries to find faults in himself; says 'I judge myself a lot'

Moreover, Sonam Kapoor's social media is a paradise for many who love her glamorous fashion statements. Talking about Sonam Kapoor's movies, after Saawariya, she starred in back to back flicks like Delhi-6, Raanjhanaa, Neerja, Aisha among others. Kapoor's film, Neerja was a commercial success and was critically acclaimed too. She also bagged many awards for the same. Sonam's movies like Sanju, Veer Di Wedding, also churned great numbers at the box office.

Also Read | Ekta Kapoor to Rhea Kapoor; star daughters who chose to pursue different careers

Rhea Kapoor's net worth

As per reports, Rhea Kapoor's net worth is somewhere around Rs 37.80 crore to Rs 45.36 crore($5 Million - $6 Million). Rhea Kapoor rose to fame when she co-produced the film Aisha in 2010. The flick starred sister Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol. After the debacle of Aisha, Rhea Kapoor once again stepped into the producer’s shoes when she co-produced the film, Khoobsurat, starring Sonam.

Rhea Kapoor’s net worth is a reflection of her successful clothing brand, Rheson. Rhea Kapoor co-owns this clothing brand with Sonam Kapoor. Rhea's recent production titled, Veere Di Wedding received a thunderous response at the box office. The movie crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide to enter the coveted club of Bollywood movies.

Also Read | On Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's birthday, Katrina Kaif shares a sweet wish for the actor

Sonam & Rhea Kapoor's combined net worth

On one hand, Sonam Kapoor's net worth is reported to be Rs 84 crore ($12 Million). Whereas, on the other hand, Rhea Kapoor's net worth stats suggest that the stylist makes somewhere between Rs 37.80 crore to Rs 45.36 crore ($5Million - $6Million). By looking at the two reported figures, it is evident that sisters, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor's combined net worth is staggering.

Also Read | Rhea Kapoor's Net Worth Sky-rocketed After Producing 'Veere Di Wedding', Here's Proof

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.