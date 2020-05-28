Deepika Padukone's Ram-Leela And Other Bollywood Adaptations Of Romeo And Juliet

When William Shakespeare wrote Romeo and Juliet, probably he had no idea that the mere concept will have so many takers in Bollywood. Be it cinema, theatre, or any other performance arts, William Shakespeare's works have been adapted in various ways. Here are a few Bollywood films inspired by the classic play Romeo and Juliet.

Goliyon Ki Rasleela – Ram Leela (2013)

Known more for its share of controversies and grand sets, the film was an ambitious venture directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film is set against the violent backdrop of two communities in Gujarat, who hated each other enough to kill on sight. However, all hell breaks loose when Ranveer Singh, who plays the role Ram, and Deepika Padukone as Leela fall in love, at first sight. The powerful performances of the actors along with melodious music and authentic nuances of the language contributed greatly to help the film pave its way into the hearts of audiences.

Ishaqzaade (2010)

This adaptation of Romeo and Juliet had its own twists and turns. However, that is why the film was loved by many. Unlike its predecessors, Habib Faisal, who is the director of the film, modified the story, keeping the basic plot same. Moreover, the rusty charm of Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, in the roles of Parma & Zoya respectively, wowed the audience with their Romeo & Juliet act, and the result was also loved by the audience and critics alike.

Ek Duuje Ke Liye (1981)

Featuring Rati Agnihotri and Kamal Hassan in pivotal roles, not many know that this cross-cultural love story was also an unofficial adaptation of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. The film went on to become one of the most loved classics in Bollywood. The stunning performances of the lead actors and fantastic music track made many people fall in love with this film.

Qayamat se Qayamat Tak (1988)

The film Qayamat se Qayamat Tak marked the debut of two of the most talented actors of the time. The film had a fresh pairing of debutants Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla. Their innocence and charm made the Indian Romeo and Juliet come alive on screen. And the result was, the audience fell in love with the innocent lovers, their story, and the movie's songs. The film is still considered as one of the beautiful renditions of Shakespeare’s epic tragic saga.

