Deepika Padukone Or Jospehine Skriver, Who Wore The Red Gown Better?

Deepika Padukone is known for her unique and bold fashion choices in Bollywood. The actor never fails to stun her fans with beautiful outfits whenever she graced the red carpet at any event. Like Deepika, the brand Victoria Secret’s models also made sure that they present themselves in the best designer couture for any event. Interestingly, once Deepika Padukone and Victoria Secret’s model Josephine Skriver wore similar red gowns for two different events. Have a look.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone wore a red slit gown for an award function. The actor's gown was complemented with a cut-out on the waist area and a thigh-high frontal slit. Deepika Padukone amped up her look with long golden earrings. For her hair and makeup, she kept it minimal by opting for a nude palette makeup and open hair look. Deepika's look was completed with golden stilettos.

Josephine Skriver

Josephine Skriver opted for a red gown for an event. The model's gown was a one-shoulder gown with a front thigh-high slit. The waist cut-out in her dress amped up her outfit even more. She accessorised her look with a silver neckpiece. Josephine Skriver kept it minimal with her makeup and sported a middle-parted open hair look to balance her whole outfit. She completed the look with beige strappy heels.

On the work front - Josephine Skriver

Josephine Skriver's debut season was Fall/Winter 2011, during which she opened for Alberta Ferretti and closed for Prada. That season, she also walked for many other prominent designers, like Calvin Klein, Rag & Bone, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Givenchy, Yves Saint Laurent, Valentino, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, DKNY and Christian Dior. Josephine Skriver has appeared in catalogs and advertisements for Victoria's Secret and walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show every consecutive year since 2013. In February 2016, it was announced that Skriver was officially one of the brand's contracted Angels. On January 22, 2020, Skriver was confirmed as the newest model for the 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

On the work front - Deepika Padukone

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the movie Chhapaak. The movie released on January 10, 2020. The movie also stars Vikrant Massey, Madhurjeet Sanghi, Anand Tiwari, Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, and Payal Nair in pivotal roles. The film is based on the real-life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika Padukone will be seen next in the movie '83 alongside Ranveer Singh. She will be playing the role of Romi Bhatia, wife of Kapil Dev.

