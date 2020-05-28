Deepika Padukone Reveals She Was Born In Denmark, Here're Other Interesting Details

Deepika Padukone is one of the finest actors we have in the industry today. The actor entered the Bollywood industry with Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om (2007), alongside Shahrukh Khan, and hasn’t looked back since. The actor who has made her own mark in the industry with some amazing movies in Bollywood and is now headed towards making her name in Hollywood too. Here is all about a fun question and answer segment played with Deepika Padukone by a popular NewYork entertainment daily. Read ahead to know more-

Deepika Padukone’s fun Q&A segment with NewYork daily

Deepika Padukone made her Hollywood debut with the action movie XXX: Return of Xander Cage in 2017. Since then, Deepika Padukone has become a globally known celebrity. During her visit to NewYork for her first American cover shoot for a magazine in 2019, an entertainment daily played a fun question and answer segment with Deepika Padukone where she revealed some unknown facts about herself.

When asked about how often Deepika Padukone visits NewYork, she said that she visits the place very often. Deepika said that the first place she visits when she lands in NewYork is Central Park and that her favourite restaurant in NewYork is ABC Kitchen. Deepika Padukone also revealed that she was born in Copenhagen, Denmark and that she visited NewYork for the first time in 1999. Deepika Padukone also mentioned that she can speak up to six languages. When asked about where her heart lies in India, the actor said Mumbai, without a doubt. When asked to describe India in three adjectives, Deepika Padukone said warmth, diverse, and full of culture, and that is exactly what she loves about the country.

When asked about if a person has only 24 hours in Mumbai then how should they spend their day, Deepika said that they should walk around South Mumbai, eat a lot, and visit her. Deepika Padukone also mentioned that Mumbai and NewYork have tons of similarities. Answering another question, Deepika said that she misses her food and family the most, when away from Mumbai. Deepika Padukone said that her favourite Bollywood movie of all time is Mr India and a typical day on a Bollywood movie set includes a lot of hard work, a lot of fun, and great food. Towards the end of the segment, Deepika Padukone also did some hilarious dance moves.

