Lucknow Puppy Murder Video Evokes A Strong Reaction From Celebrities

A case of animal cruelty has been doing the rounds on social media, and several celebrities have reacted to the same. Recently, two videos of a woman killing a puppy surfaced on the internet. The clips feature her as she is crushing the animal under her feet inside a car. The video from Lucknow has been spreading like wildfire. As per reports by various media outlets and tweets by netizens, animal rights activist Kamna Panday had also lodged an FIR under the Animal Cruelty Act on Wednesday, who accused Pooja Dhillon and her husband Raj Dhillon of this heinous act. Here is how celebrities reacted to the blood-boiling incident. Read on:

Celebrities react to Lucknow puppy murder video

Apart from the general public, numerous Bollywood and television celebrities have shared the Instagram post featuring the videos. They have also urged their fans and followers to make the clips viral. Moreover, the stars have requested PETA India and the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh to take action against that woman. Take a look at the original post and how celebrities have shared and reacted to it.

Lucknow puppy murder video reaction

Esha Gupta shared the post on her Instagram story. The actor wrote a strongly worded caption alongside the story, adding that the country needed stricter laws against animal abuse. Check out her story-

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared the post on her stories. She urged her fans to spread the word. Check it out:

Bollywood star Chitrangda Singh seemed furious as per her Instagram story. Alongside the same, the actor requested PETA India and the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath to take action against that woman. Check out her story:

Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty shared the post through her official Instagram handle. She did not write anything in the caption. Check it out:

Actor Neha Sharma tagged the woman Pooja Dhillon in her Instagram story. Moreover, she also made PETA India aware by tagging their handle. Check out the post:

What happens in the Lucknow puppy murder video?

A social media user shared the two videos on his Instagram post. It features the puppy moaning as the woman, who is reportedly Pooja Dhillon, keeps crushing its head. Though the clips do not show whether the dog survived, someone on social media revealed that it died. The second video from the post shows the woman, alongside a man, who looks like giving instructions to torture and kill the puppy. The lady is visible while killing it in the back of her car.

