Bollywood Background Dancers Ask The Film Fraternity To Help Them During Tough Times; See

The global spread of Coronavirus has affected every business sector. Due to lockdown, the Indian film industry has been adversely affected. But the ones who are the most affected during this lockdown are the daily wage earners. Due to the complete halt of shoots, the daily wage earners are suffering and are unable to earn enough money to meet their day to day needs. The daily wage earners mainly include the Bollywood background dancers.

Due to the countrywide lockdown announced in the last week of March, the daily wage earners in Bollywood are suffering to survive. Bollywood background dancers play an important role in several Hindi movie songs. These dancers are supposed to keep themselves in good health and good shape because they are supposed to share the screen with lead actors in the film. Several Bollywood dancers are facing serious problems as they are struggling to pay the monthly house rent or even medical expenses and some of them are even struggling to afford meals.

According to media reports, when these dancers get older, they start losing out on regular work in films. Later they are forced to take up other jobs in order to make money. Currently, because of the Coronavirus lockdown, their only source of income is closed.

Some of these Bollywood dancers have come together to make a heart touching video. In the video, these dancers are holding a paper with a message written on it. Apart from that, these background dancers are posing next to the lead actors from the films that they worked for. These dancers have shared a message where they have asked the film fraternity to help them financially. These Bollywood dancers, in the video, also thanked Salman Khan for going out of his way to help them.

Here is a look at the video that the Bollywood background dancers shared

