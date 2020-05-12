Katrina Kaif Speaks About Challenges She Faced When She Entered Bollywood

Coming from a foreign land, Katrina Kaif surely had her own share of struggles as she made her way to become one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood. In an old interview, the actor has spoken about her most difficult challenge in Bollywood. She shared that learning a new language for the most difficult thing for her in the Industry.

During an old interview with a renowned media house, Katrina Kaif was asked about the most difficult challenge she faced when she entered the industry to which the actor replied that learning a new language was difficult and it physically drained her. She added that spent hours learning it and no matter what she still struggles with it because of the fact that it’s was not her language.

Adding about her casual style of dressing, Katrina Kaif said she came from London and would dress up in casual shorts and t-shirts, but people would stare. She added that she learned this kind of outfits were worn by college students and not professionals who work. She thus had to change her way of dressing too.

The actor was brought up in a very Indian way because her father was a Kashmiri Muslim and her mother was an English woman. The actor grew up in a household along with seven other siblings and shared that she grew up in a very Indian way as her parents taught them Indian values. Katrina Kaif’s outlook was very Indian as she was half-Indian by birth which is why she only struggled with the language.

Katrina Kaif came to Mumbai to become a model and had no intention of getting into acting. After a few photoshoots, her pictures were circulated and that landed her, her first film project. Katrina Kaif sought the advice of many Bollywood stars and directors, but when it came to choosing a film, she made her own choice.

