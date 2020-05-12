Kapil Sharma’s Most Memorable Reactions On Seeing Bollywood Beauties On His Show

The Kapil Sharma show has witnessed many celebrity guests so far and it continues to entertain audiences at home. Kapil Sharma has received acclaim for his comic timing and charming personality. Many times, as a host, he has managed to bring out some of the best reactions upon seeing beautiful guests on his show. Read on to know more about this:

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotional activity of her last release Chhapaak. Apart from the audience, the actress managed to impress Kapil Sharma as well. She was addressed by Kapil as, “Deepu” and he was rather flirtatious with her throughout the show. Deepika Padukone also reacted to him in a similar manner.

Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty accompanied Nawazuddin Siddiqui for the promotion of their film Motichoor Chaknachoor on The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil Sharma was busy showering the actress with compliments throughout her presence on the show. However, he also shared hilarious anecdotes with Nawazuddin. He even described Athiya as, “Motichoor”, while Nawazuddin called himself, “Chaknachoor”.

Bhumi Pednekar & Taapsee Pannu

When Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show, the former was called out for only doing films pertaining to problems by Kapil. For example: In Dum Laga Ke Haisa Bhumi had weight issues, as said by Kapil. To this Bhumi reacted by saying that she is a doctor who loves problem-solving. Kapil called her, “heart doctor instead”. Taapsee, on the other hand, was busy laughing at the scene.

Urvashi Rautela

When Urvashi Rautela made an appearance alongside Arshad Warsi and Anil Kapoor Kapil Sharma was only focused on Urvashi for a brief moment. Kapil Sharma was called out in a witty way by Arshad. Kapil’s reaction to this was hilarious.

