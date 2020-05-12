International Nurses Day: Bollywood Celebrities Thank 'Real Heroes' Amid COVID-19 Crisis

International Nurses Day is celebrated as a day to mark the contribution of the nurses to society. During this time as the world faces the COVID-19 pandemic, the nurses have been on the frontlines treating patients. This imposes a threat on their lives as well, however, the nurses serve and fulfil their duty rightfully. Thus, in these special times of need, the world has taken the time to acknowledge the efforts put in by the medical staff. Several Bollywood celebrities too have come forward in support of the health care workers and expressed their gratitude towards them.

International Nurses Day: Bollywood celebrities call nurses the 'Real Heroes'

Masaba Gupta

Masaba Gupta, who is a known fashion designer, made a post for nurses on this special day. She began the caption by saying that this day should be celebrated every day as one has now finally realised the importance of nurses as heroes. She called the nurses selfless and brave and applauded them for being caring and hardworking in these current circumstances.

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan too came out in support. The actor praised the nurses in a tweet and shared an image of the things a nurse does. In the caption, he mentioned that nurses have his respect and gratitude. Finally, in conclusion, the actor thanked them and called them heroes

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari also posted a delightful picture celebrating International Nurses Day. In the picture, a young boy can be seen playing with a nurse action figure as if it were a superhero while abandoning the more popular superheroes, thus showing the nurses are our real heroes. This is even mentioned in Aditi’s caption as she wrote that the nurses are the heroes of today.

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt wrote a long heartfelt tweet thanking the healthcare workers and the nurses for the amazing work they have done. He started off by mentioning that countless lives have been saved due to the selfless work of nurses. He added that he cannot thank the nurses and the health care professionals enough for the work they have been doing in these tough times. He also acknowledged how healthcare professionals have been putting their lives in danger to protect others.

So many lives have been saved because of the selfless work that our nurses and the healthcare professionals are doing. Can't thank them enough for putting their lives at risk to save the lives of others. #InternationalNursesDay — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) May 12, 2020

Kajol

Kajol wrote a tweet in which she mentioned that behind every mask lies a hero who is saving the world. Thus, hinting at the nurses who are working tirelessly in such grim times. Kajol further on went to thank the nurses for their work and called them the real heroes.

Behind that mask is a hero, who is saving the world in silence. Thank you to all those heroes, thank you to the nurses.#InternationalNursesDay — Kajol (@itsKajolD) May 12, 2020

