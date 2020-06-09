Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif Or Salman Khan & Ayesha Takia: Which Pair Is Better?

Salman Khan's on-screen chemistry with his co-stars has always been the talk of the town. The actor has paired up with many popular Bollywood celebrities throughout his career. Salman Khan has worked with actors like Madhuri Dixit, Sonali Bendre, Asin, Katrina Kaif and Ayesha Takia.

While many of his fans loved his chemistry with Ayesha Takia, some arguable say he looks better with Katrina Kaif, on-screen. Read ahead to know about their films and their box-office numbers to know which on-screen pair is most loved by the audience:

Katrina Kaif or Ayesha Takia: Who looks better with Salman Khan?

Katrina Kaif in Ek Tha Tiger

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan came together as a pair for the film Ek Tha Tiger. This was the first film from Aditya Chopra's "Tiger" franchise. Directed by Kabir Khan, Ek Tha Tiger is a story about a RAW agent who is sent to Dublin to keep an eye on a scientist who is suspected to be sharing information with the rivals.

Salman Khan played the role of the RAW agent while Katrina Kaif played the role of an undercover agent, who lives with a different identity. She is also seen as his love interest in the film. Ek Tha Tiger was made an estimated collection of ₹ 320 crores worldwide. The overall film received mixed reviews from the critics but was praised for the music, action and lead roles. Moreover, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan's chemistry was note-worthy in the film.

Ayesha Takia in Wanted

Salman Khan starred with actor Ayesha Takia in the film Wanted. The film was directed by Prabhudeva. The film also featured Prakash Raj, Mahesh Manjrekar and Vinod Khanna in key roles. Wanted is a film starring Salman Khan as a sharpshooter. A group of gangsters want to kill him because he knows too much.

The police, however, want to protect him because he has the necessary information. When so many events are already taking place in his life, his girlfriend expects him to mend his ways to live a normal life. Ayesha Takia was seen as his love life. The film was made on a budget of ₹35 crores and made an estimated collection of ₹193 crores. The film received mixed to negative reviews from the critics and the songs from the movie were its only best highlights.

