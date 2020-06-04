Nora Fatehi's Version Of 'Dora The Explorer' Leaves Fans In Splits; See Video

Nora Fatehi is one of the most popular celebrities on social media. She surely knows how to keep her fans entertained during the lockdown. Nora Fatehi regularly posts amusing videos on Instagram. She recently took to Instagram to share another funny video. This time the diva is seen in a Dora The Explorer avatar with her own twist to the popular cartoon character.

Nora Fatehi's video of Dora The Explorer

Please note that the video contains foul language. Viewer discretion is advised.

In the video shared by Nora Fatehi, she is seen in a dual role. Nora Fatehi is seen in a savage Dora The Explorer character in the video. The hilarious video sees Nora Fatehi parodying the character of Dora The Explorer in a witty conversation with another rather rude person played by herself. The video has surely left Nora Fatehi’s fans amazed with her acting skills and savage avatar. Nora Fatehi’s 'Dora' is being praised by her fans on the internet. A lot of fans showed their love for the video with fire and laughing emojis in the comments section.

Nora Fatehi's Instagram

During the lockdown, Nora Fatehi has left no stone unturned in keeping her fans entertained. She often uploads such entertaining short videos on her Instagram. In one such video shared by Nora Fatehi, she is seen enacting the famous Pooja on Bigg Boss scene. Her fans also loved the video with some of the fans commenting that this is by far the best video by her.

Nora Fatehi is also a fabulous dancer with many hit dance tracks to her credit. She had recently posted a video dancing on the song Savage. It is actually a popular social media challenge. Initially, the challenge was just to dance on the song, but now a lot of people are remixing the song and performing the challenge. Nora nailed the challenge with her amazing dance moves. See the video here.

On the work front, Nora Fatehi was last seen in the dance film, Street Dancer 3D. The film featured a strong star cast of several amazing dancer and actors like Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva, Punit Pathak, Salman Yusuff Khan, Raghav Juyal, etc. She will be next seen in the film Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

