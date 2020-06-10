Hrithik Roshan & Katrina Kaif Starrer 'Bang Bang!' Is Treat For The Eyes; Here's Why

Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif have stolen the hearts of Bollywood fans since they started working in Bollywood. The two bankable actors have proved their acting abilities time and again. Apart from being phenomenal actors, Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif are power-packed dancers. This powerhouse duo worked together in the film Bang Bang! and gave a hit at the box-office. So here are five reasons why Bang Bang! needs to be on your watchlist.

5 Reasons to watch Bang Bang!

1. Remake of Knight and Day

Yes! You read that right. The Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif starrer is a remake of the Tom Cruise starrer film Knight and Day. So when Bollywood makes a remake of TC’s action-packed film, it is bound to create impact. Bang Bang’s stellar performance at the box-office is proof of this statement.

Also read | Times Hrithik Roshan Played The Role Of Character With Emotional & Traumatic Past

2. Hrithik Roshan as the special agent

Hrithik Roshan brings a lot to the table when he signs on the dotted line. So when Hrithik chooses to star in an action film, he is bound to have a connection with his character and make it realistic. So if you are a fan of Hrithik Roshan, make sure you add Bang Bang! to your watchlist.

3. Katrina Kaif as the Daring Damsel

Katrina Kaif also brings a lot to the film just like her co-star Hrithik Roshan. She is not just any damsel in distress, she is a damsel who fights the bad guys and helps Hrithik's special agent survive in the wild west. So do not give this film a miss if you are die-hard Katrina Kaif fan.

4. Music for the soul

Bang Bang! is not just about action. The film has abundant romance between its lead couple. So when romance is in abundance, songs are inevitable. Songs from the film like Tu Meri and Bang Bang! provide the perfect blend of romantic tunes and dance numbers. Whereas Meherbaan is the perfect song for your Valentine’s playlist.

Also read | Hrithik Roshan’s Acclaimed Movies Which Established These ‘firsts’ In Bollywood

5. Action!

Just like Knight and Day, Bang Bang! promises action sequences that you will not forget. When the movie hit the theatres, film critics and audiences were in awe of the film’s action choreography. So if you are looking for an action-packed film with a hint romance you should watch Bang Bang!

Also read | Hrithik Roshan Starrer 'Kaabil' A Must-watch And Here's Why

Also read | Hrithik Roshan's Casual Looks To Takes Cues From: See Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.