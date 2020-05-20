Would Deepika As Debbie & Katrina As Daphne Be Perfect As 'Ocean's 8' Bollywood Cast?

Ocean’s 8 is one of the most popular movies not only because it is a sequel to the Ocean’s franchise of George Clooney and Brad Pitt, but also because it has the most iconic female ensemble cast. The plot of the movie takes place after Ocean’s 13 and Sandra Bullock features as Danny Ocean’s sister. She plans a great heist of the popular Met Gala ball to steal a diamond necklace along with her accomplices. Here’s a look at the Bollywood cast if Ocean’s 8 is made in India.

Debbie Ocean- Deepika Padukone

Debbie Ocean is the legendary Danny Ocean’s sister who plans the whole Met Gala heist along with her partner Lou. Deepika Padukone may be just the perfect actor to pull off this strong character.

Image credit: Ocean’s 8 Instagram, Deepika Padukone Instagram

Lou- Anushka Sharma

Lou is not the typical feminine girl rather a strong character who is also Debbie’s life girlfriend and almost like a female counterpart of Rusty Ryan. Seeing Anushka Sharma’s performance as Alizeh, the role seems perfect for her.

Image credit: CateBlanchett_offc Instagram, Anushka Sharma Instagram

Daphne Kluger- Katrina Kaif

Daphne is a famous actor who gets caught up in the heist and also plays a key role in the plan. Katrina Kaif with her diva-like appearances seems perfect for this role.

Image credit: Anne Hathaway Instagram, Katrina Kaif Instagram

Nine Ball- Alaya F

A slightly weird girl, Nine Ball is the hacker of the team who ensures her crew does not face any technical issues during their grand heist. Alaya F seems to have just the spunkiness required to pull off this role.

Image credit: Rihanna Instagram, Alaya F Instagram

Also Read: If 'Riverdale' Had An Indian Version, These Actors Could Be A Part Of It; Check It Out

Rose- Kajol

An eccentric, out-of-business designer who is more like the glue that holds the group together. Sounds just the role with Kajol can play to perfection.

Image credit: HelenaBCarterofficial Instagram, Kajol Instagram

Amita- Parineeti Chopra

An Indian girl who works at a jewellery store gets recruited on the heist to help them disassemble the ornament at the end of the heist. Parineeti Chopra seems perfect to play this role.

Image credit: Mindy Kaling Instagram, Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Tammy- Kareena Kapoor

A somewhat misfit in the group, Tammy has a happy family with children. But it seems she misses her heist days and jumps into the plan as soon as approached by Debbie. Kareena Kapoor seems perfect to play this glamourous mommy.

Image credit: Sarah Paulson Instagram, Kareena Kapoor Instagram

Also Read: If 'Twilight' Had An Indian Version, These Actors Could Be A Part Of It; Check It Out

Constance- Kiara Advani

Constance is a mindblowing pickpocket who can swipe a watch out of the wrist like nobody else, not to mention she is also the funniest in the group. Kiara Advani might just be the perfect actor to play this role.

Image credit: Akwafina Instagram, Kiara Advani Instagram

Claude Becker- Ranbir Kapoor

Claude Becker is Debbie’s ex-boyfriend on whom she bears grudges for putting her into jail. He also becomes the bait for their heist. Ranbir Kapoor might be just the actor who can pull off the role of this heartthrob.

Image credit: Richard Armitage Instagram, RanbirKapoorofficial Instagram

John Fraizer- Anil Kapoor

John Fraizer is familiar with the Ocean’s family and their knack towards heists. He is also the insurance investigator for the necklace stolen by Debbie Ocean and her crew.

Image credit: James Corden Instagram, Anil Kapoor Instagram

Also Read: If 'Brooklyn 99' Had An Indian Version, THESE Actors Could Be A Part Of It

Also Read: THESE Bollywood Actors Would Be Perfect For Indian Version Of TV Series 'Grey's Anatomy'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.