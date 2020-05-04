THESE Bollywood Actors Would Be Perfect For Indian Version Of TV Series 'Grey's Anatomy'

Quick links:
Grey's Anatomy is one of the most popular television showS which started airing in 2005. The show has been renewed for season 17 but the makers, as well as the cast, refuse to say if this is the final season of the long-running show. Grey's Anatomy revolves around the lives of surgical interns and supervisors and the journey they undergo in their professional as welll as personal lives. For all the Indian fans who are eager for a Hindi version of the American television show, here's a cast list from Bollywood:
Also Read: Grey's Anatomy' Won't Resume Shooting, Cuts Down Season 16 Episodes
Also Read: 'Grey's Anatomy' Wraps Up Earlier Than Its Scheduled Finale Due To Coronavirus In US
Also Read: 'Grey's Anatomy', 'House' And Other Medical Dramas To Watch On World Health Day
Also Read: Ellen Pompeo Reveals She Will Return For 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 17
Also Read: What Ellen Pompeo Feels On A Potential COVID-19 Episode In Grey's Anatomy
Also Read: Gwyneth Paltrow's Donation Backfires As Fans Reveal It Is Her "least Favourite" Dress
Also Read: Kris Jenner 'couldn't Resist' Posting Priceless Throwback Pictures Of Kourtney Kardashian
Also Read: 'Game Of Thrones' And Other Top Similar Fantasy Shows To Binge-watch
Also Read: 'Dark' Ending Explained | Here Is What Happened In The Finale Of Season 2
Also Read: If 'Too Hot To Handle' Is Made In India, THESE Are The Celebrities Fans Would Want In It
Also Read: If 'Tiger King' Is Made In India, THESE Are The Celebrities Fans Would Want In It
Also Read: Ranbir As Pinkman: If 'Breaking Bad' Is Made In India, THESE Actors Should Feature In It
Also Read: If 'Brooklyn 99' Had An Indian Version, THESE Actors Could Be A Part Of It
Also Read: If 'Modern Family' Is Made In India, THESE Are The Actors Who Could Star In It
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.