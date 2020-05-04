THESE Bollywood Actors Would Be Perfect For Indian Version Of TV Series 'Grey's Anatomy'

Grey's Anatomy is one of the most popular television showS which started airing in 2005. The show has been renewed for season 17 but the makers, as well as the cast, refuse to say if this is the final season of the long-running show. Grey's Anatomy revolves around the lives of surgical interns and supervisors and the journey they undergo in their professional as welll as personal lives. For all the Indian fans who are eager for a Hindi version of the American television show, here's a cast list from Bollywood:

Meredith Grey - Deepika Padukone

Image credit: Ellen Pompeo Instagram, Deepika Padukone Instagram

Christina Yang - Kareena Kapoor

Image credit: Sandra Oh Instagram, Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Alex Karev - Ayushmann Khurrana

Image credit: Grey's Anatomy Instagram, Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

Owen Hurt - Ranbir Kapoor

Image credit: Kevin McKidd Instagram, Ranbir Kapoor Official Instagram

Miranda Bailey - Mallika Dua

Image credit: Grey's Anatomy Instagram, Mallika Dua Instagram

Richard Webber - Amitabh Bachchan

Image credit: James Pickens Jr. Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

Derek Shepherd - Hrithik Roshan

Image credit: Patrick Demsey Instagram, Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Callie Torres - Priyanka Chopra

Image credit: Sara Ramirez Instagram, Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Arizona Robbins - Kangana Ranaut

Image credit: Jessica Capshaw Instagram, Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Izzie Stevens - Anushka Sharma

Image credit: Katherine Heigl Instagram, Anushka Sharma Instagram

Mark Sloan - Milind Soman

Image credit: Eric Dane Instagram, Milind Soman Instagram

Lexie Grey - Alia Bhatt

Image credit: Chyler Leigh Instagram, Alia Bhatt Instagram

George O' Malley - Rajkummar Rao

Image credit: T.R. Knight Instagram, Rajkummar Rao Instagram

