If 'Riverdale' Had An Indian Version, These Actors Could Be A Part Of It; Check It Out

The popular American television show, Riverdale is a screen adaptation of Archie Comics. The series records the trials and tribulations of teenager lives through the main characters of Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead as they battle sinister happenings and a town fraught with criminals. If Riverdale was to be adapted in Bollywood, these actors would surely make it to the cast and for these roles:

Archie Andrews- Varun Dhawan

Both the character of Archie and Varun Dhawan is quite similar with the same amount of infectious energy and spunkiness. Not to mention the tad but the similarity between the facial features of the two actors.

Image credit: KJ Apa Instagram, Varun Dhawan Instagram

Betty Cooper- Parineeti Chopra

The character of Betty Cooper is that of a confident girl with the classic girl-next-door vibe. The latter's characteristic is also very true of Bollywood Parineeti Chopra.

Image credit Lili Reinhart Instagram, Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Veronica Lodge- Kiara Advani

Veronica Lodge is the rich girl in town who knows how to focus on the brighter things in life. With almost similar facial features Kiara Advani seems perfect to pull off this role.

Image credit: Camila Mendes Instagram, Kiara Advani Instagram

Jughead- Shahid Kapoor

Mainly known for his monstrous eating capacity, Jughead also possesses a clear head with logical thinking. He also likes to sport weird headgears. A character like this seems best suited for Shahid Kapoor to play.

Image credit: Cole Sprouse Instagram, Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Cheryl Blossom- Alia Bhatt

A perfect rival to Veronica Lodge, Cheryl is as much the diva of the town. With a privileged background, she often uses her wealth to try and snatch Archie away from Veronica and Betty in the comics, while adds a lot of sass in the TV show. With similar facial features with the actor in Riverdale, Alia Bhatt seems perfect to play the role.

Image credit: Madelaine Petsch Instagram, Alia Bhatt Instagram

Toni Topaz- Shradhha Kapoor

Toni Topaz is a tough girl who is Cheryl's partner-in-crime in the show. She also has a snarky attitude to go along with it. It will be interesting to see Shradhha Kapoor pulling off the role.

Image credit: Vanessa Morgan Instagram, Shradhha Kapoor Instagram

The Riverdale parents

Alice Cooper- Vidya Balan

Image credit: Mädchen Amick Instagram, Vidya Balan Instagram

Hiram Lodge- Milind Soman

Image credit: Mark Consuelos Instagram, Milind Soman Instagram

Hermoine Lodge- Kareena Kapoor

Image credit: Marisol Nicolas Instagram, Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

FP Jones- Randeep Hooda

Image credit: Skeet Ulrich Instagram, Randeep Hooda Instagram

Penelope Blossom- Neena Gupta

Image credit: Nathalie Blott Instagram, Neena Gupta Instagram

Fred Andrews- Ajay Devgn

Image credit: LukePerrydaily Instagram, Ajay Devgn Instagram

