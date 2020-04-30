If 'Brooklyn 99' Had An Indian Version, THESE Actors Could Be A Part Of It

Brooklyn 99 is one of the most popular American television series. The show is based on the lives of a bunch of misfit detectives who are surprisingly good at their jobs and solve crimes in the Brooklyn area of New York City. Captain Ray Holt arrives in Brooklyn to charge of 99th precinct.

Working with him are Detective Jake Peralta, a carefree man used to having his own way, Detective Amy Santiago, an overachiever, Detective Rosa Diaz, who keeps to herself, Detective Charles Boyle, Jake's best friend; Detective Sergeant Terry Jeffords, who used to work the fields before the birth of his daughters; Gina Linetti, the administrator of the precinct. For all the Indian fans of Brooklyn 99, here's a compilation of an Indian cast who might be the perfect substitute for this American television series:

Ranveer Singh as Jake Peralta

Image credit: Ranveer Singh Instagram, nbcbrooklyn99 Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan as Raymond Holt

Image credit: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram, Andre Baugher Instagram

Taapsee Pannu as Rosa Diaz

Image credit: Taapsee Pannu Instagram, Stephanie Beatriz Instagram

Deepika Padukone as Amy Santiago

Image credit: Deepika Padukone Instagram, Melissa Fumero Instagram

Kunal Roy Kapoor as Charles Boyle

Image credit: Kunal Roy Kapoor Instagram, nbcbrooklyn99 Instagram

Sara Ali Khan as Gina Linetti

Image credit: Sara Ali Khan Instagram, Chelsea Peretti Instagram

Anil Kapoor as Terry Jeffords

Image credit: Anil Kapoor Instagram, Terry Crews Instagram

