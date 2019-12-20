Nushrat Bharucha Tried To Sneak Into The Pilot's Seat On Her Vacation In Maldives

Nushrat Bharucha is currently enjoying her vacation in the Maldives. The Dream Girl actor took the internet by storm with her intriguing vacay pictures and videos from the Maldives and her fans loved them. After giving two superhit films at the box office - Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety with Kartik Aaryan and Dream Girl with Ayushmann Khurrana, the actor is having 'me' time holidaying in the Maldives. Nushrat recently tried to sneak into the pilot's seat of a seaplane on her vacation.

Nushrat's Trans Maldivian experience

Nushrat was all smiles as she posed for the camera in front of a seaplane in a white plunging neckline jumpsuit with black polka dot prints on it. The actor completed her look with a pair of black heels, a black hat and sunglasses. Nushrat posted a streak of pictures on her Instagram posing with a Trans Maldivian Airways' seaplane. She captioned the images writing, "Tried to sneak into the pilots seat.. 😜 was too tempted to fly this one! My Maldives trip would have been incomplete without experiencing this breathtaking seaplane ride! Thank you @transmaldivian !! #tma #transmaldivian #TMAexperience"

Check out Nushrat Bharucha's vacay pictures and videos below:

While on the professional front, Nushrat will soon be seen on screen with Rajkummar Rao in Hansal Mehta’s film Chhalaang. The film was earlier named Turram Khan but the makers later changed the title. The film is set to hit the theatres on January 31, 2020. The actor took to her social media handles to announce the release date and new title of the film.

