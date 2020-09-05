Happy Teachers' Day Songs In Hindi You Should Dedicate To Your Favourite Mentor

Teachers' day is celebrated to appreciate our Gurus and mentors that teach us how to learn and grow in life. Various fun activities and events are planned in schools and colleges every year on this day. It is celebrated on September 5, on the occasion of the birthday of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Teachers' day is celebrated on this particular date owing to his belief that "teachers should be the best minds in the country." Since it's the pandemic, schools and colleges are shut down and the classes are taken online. So here are some teachers day songs in Hindi that can be used to share your appreciation and love for your favourite teachers.

Also read: Punjab Women's Panel Backs Kangana Ranaut, Condemns 'political Threats' On Free Speech

Teachers' day songs in Hindi

Tu Dhoop Hai

This song belongs to one of the most appreciated and well-known films of Aamir Khan, Taare Zameen Par. The movie tells the story of an eight-year-old boy who has dyslexia and his new Arts teacher who manages to help the boy grow and learn, showing his talent to the entire world through his paintings.

Aamir Khan played the role of Ram Shankar Nikumbh, the new teacher and Darsheel Safary as the eight-year-old Ishaan. The song plays at the end of the movie when Ishaan participates in the school activity, along with his teacher Nikumbh. Sung by Raman Mahadevan with music composition by the famous trio of Shankar Ehsaan Loy, the song is certainly ideal on Happy Teacher's day.

Master Ji Ki Aa Gayi Chitthi

Directed by Gulzar, the song is from the old classic Kitaab. The movie revolves around a small boy who slowly learns the importance of education on life. Sung by Shivangi Kolhapure, the video of this song shows child artist Master Raju and his classmates singing the song in class. Through its simple and innocent appeal, the song will surely remind you of childhood days, singing songs with friends in class.

Aye Khuda

The song is from Shahid Kapoor and Ayesha Takia starrer Paathshala, which released in 2010. It is about the integration of commercialization with the education system and the strain between people with different ideologies regarding it. Sung by Salim Merchant, the song is sung by Shahid in his role as the English teacher, singing to his God about his students and himself.

Sir Sir O Sir

The song is from an old classic Sir. Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, the movie Sir released in 1993, starring Atul Agnihotri and Pooja Bhatt in leading roles. Naseeruddin Shah plays the role of an affectionate teacher, and the other two serenade him with this song in the movie to show their adoration for him.

Teachers help us grow and fight our fears. We get one day to celebrate their greatness; we should do it whole-heartedly. Dedicating these songs to your teachers will surely put a smile on their face. These songs depict the feeling of appreciation for teachers.

Also read: 'Mulan' Review: Fans Hail The Movie For Its "serious Tone And Great Performances"

[Image credit: Shutterstock]