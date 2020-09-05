Happy Teachers' Day Poems To Show Your Gratitude Towards Your Gurus

Ever since 1962, National Teachers' Day has been celebrated on September 5, to appreciate the hard work and dedication teachers show towards their students. The birth date of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was chosen as the date for celebrating Teacher's Day. On this day, events and acts are performed to show the kids' respect and love for their teachers through a huge celebration of Happy Teachers' Day.

Poems on Happy Teacher's Day have been written by renowned poets, which are dedicated to the Guru that students admire. The teachers day poems also show the hard work, sacrifice and love that teachers pour in for their beloved students. The Happy Teacher's Day poems are produced in various languages, which help in conveying the message of respect in the best way possible. Here are some Happy Teacher's Day poems in English that you can share with your favourite teachers, and thank them for their efforts.

Happy Teachers' Day Poem in English

"Let the sky Become Your teacher. You will learn How to serve. Let the moon Become Your teacher. You will learn How to love. Let the sun Become Your teacher. You will learn How to become." -Sri Chinmoy

"I'm happy that you're my teacher; I enjoy each lesson you teach. As my role model you inspire me To dream and to work and to reach. With your kindness you get my attention; Every day you are planting a seed Of curiosity and motivation To know and to grow and succeed. You help me fulfill my potential; I'm thankful for all that you've done. I admire you each day, and I just want to say, As a teacher, you're number one!" -By Joanna Fuchs

"Thank you, my teacher, for being there At times when skies were gray Thank you, my teacher, for lending an ear When I had things to say You showered love on me lavishly When no one seemed to care You brought me joys untold To fill my heart with moments of gold I would have felt isolated and lonely If you had not been there I lack the words to let you know How much you mean to me, But I will profusely thank God for you Until the Eternity." -Maryam Mashhadi

"The Clarity you gave to me, It shone like Angel rays, Like water rushed on golden sands, And crashed along the bays. The questions deep within my heart, Confused my humble mind, Yet when you spoke your words aloud It seemed, no longer I was blind. The answers all came flooding in, They touched my inner soul, The knowledge that you gave to me Within my heart I hold. I understood that the events That troubled me somehow, Was nothing to be frightened of, Instead I should be Proud. I Thank You Sir most graciously, These words I say aloud, For the Clarity you’ve given me, Has made me feel quite proud." -Dee Mcdonald

Happy Teacher's Day Poem in Hindi

"माताएँ देती हमें नव जीवन और पिता हमारी रक्षा करते हैं। लेकिन सच्ची मानवता की भावना जीवन में शिक्षक ही भरते हैं। हर परिस्थिति में खुश रहना शिक्षक हमें सिखाते हैं। हर चुनौती को स्वीकारना शिक्षक हमें बताते हैं। विद्या का धन देकर शिक्षक जीवन सार्थक करते हैं, शिक्षक ईश्वर से बढ़कर हैं ये कबीर बतलाते हैं। जीवन में कुछ करना है तो शिक्षक का सम्मान करें श्रद्धा पूर्वक शीश झुकाकर प्रतिदिन उन्हें प्रणाम करें।" -hindisoch.com

रोज सुबह मिलते है इनसे, क्या हमको करना है ये बतलाते है | ले के तस्वीरें इन्सानों की, सही गलत का भेद हमें ये बतलाते है | कभी ड़ांट तो कभी प्यार से, कितना कुछ हमको ये समझाते है । है भविष्य देश का जिन में, उनका सबका भविष्य ये बनाते है | है रगं कई इस जीवन में, रगों की दुनिया से पहचान, ये करवाते है । खो ना जाये भीड़ में कहीं हम, हम को हम से ही ये मिलवाते है । हार हार के फिर लड़ना ही जीत है सच्ची, ऐसा एहसास ये हमको करवाते है । कोशिश करते रहना हर पल, जीवन का अर्थ हमें ये बतलाते है । देते है नेक मज़िल भी हमें, राह भी बेहत्तर हमे ये दिखलाते है । देते है ज्ञान जीवन का, काम यही सब है इनका, ये शिक्षक कहलाते है, ये शिक्षक कहलाते है || -nikhilvijayvargiya.com

गिरते है जब हम, तो उठाते है शिक्षक जीवन की रह दिखाते है शिक्षक | अँधेरे यहाँ पर बनकर दीपक, जीवन को रोशन करते है शिक्षक | कभी नन्ही आँखों मैं नमी जो होती, तो अच्छे दोस्त बनकर हमे हसांते है शिक्षक | झटकती है दुनिया हाथ कभी जब, तो झटपट हाथ बढ़ाते है शिक्षक | जीवन डगर है जीवन समर है जीवन संघर्ष सिखाते है शिक्षक | देकर अपनी ज्ञान की पूंजी, हमे योग्य बनाते है शिक्षक | इस देश और दुनिया के लिये, एक अच्छा समाज बनाते है शिक्षक | नहीं हो कही अशांति, बस यही एक पैगाम फैलते है शिक्षक | गिरते है जब हम, तो उठाते है शिक्षक ||" -nikhilvijayvargiya.com

"टीचर होती एक परी, सिखाती हमको चीज नई, कभी सुनाती एक कविता, कभी सुनाती एक कहानी, करे कभी जो हम शैतानी, कान पकड़े, याद आए नानी, अच्छे काम पर मिले शाबासी, टीचर बनाती मुझे आत्मविश्वासी, टीचर होती एक परी, सिखाती हमको चीज नई ||" -Mayuri Khandelwal

"गुरु आपकी ये अमृत वाणी हमेशा मुझको याद रहे जो अच्छा है जो बुरा है उसकी हम पहचान करे,मार्ग मिले चाहे जैसा भी उसका हम सम्मान करे दीप जले या अँगारे हो पाठ तुम्हारा याद रहे, अच्छाई और बुराई का जब भी हम चुनाव करे गुरु आपकी ये अमृत वाणी हमेशा मुझको याद रहे|" -hindisoch.com

[Image credit: Shutterstock]