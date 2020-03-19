The Debate
Harsha Bhogle Lauds PM Narendra Modi On His Call For A 'Janta Curfew' To Tackle COVID-19

General News

Harsha Bhogle hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 'Janta Curfew' call to tackle the deadly COVID-19 while addressing the nation on Thursday

Written By Karthik Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Harsha Bhogle

Harsha Bhogle came forward to laud PM Narendra Modi who had addressed the nation on Thursday and issued the call for a 'Janta Curfew' on Sunday (March 22) from 7 AM to 9 PM. A 'Janta Curfew' is a nationwide self-imposed curfew, 'by the people, and for the people,' as stated by the Prime Minister. 

WATCH: PM Modi issues 'Janta Curfew' call for Sunday from 7 AM till 9 PM amid COVID-19 outbreak

'I liked the appeal': Harsha Bhogle

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the 'Voice of Indian Cricket' wrote that he liked the appeal from Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting the whole country to rise to the occasion. The veteran commentator then urged one and all to fight this (COVID-19 ) together. Bhogle then urged everyone to do all the simple things and ensure that the people who are dependent on the civilians for their livelihood are protected and that the people need to be smart and avoid large gatherings.

What Is The 'Janta Curfew' Called By The PM Modi On March 22? Read Here

Janta Curfew on March 22

Addressing the nation on Thursday, PM Modi said, "Today, I ask you all for you support to implement the Janata Curfew. Janata Curfew is a curfew of the people and by the people implemented by the people itself. This Sunday, that is after two days - March 22, morning 7 am to 9 pm in the night, all citizens should follow the Janta Curfew."

Furthermore, he added, "With the Janta Curfew in force, people should move out of their homes, avoid taking the roads, not gather in societies and stay at home. However, people associated with important duties can go out. The success of Janta Curfew on March 22 and its experience will prepare us for the upcoming challenges. I also urge the state governments to ensure that citizens follow the Janta Curfew." 

 READ: PM Modi announces formation of COVID-19 Economic Task Force under Finance Ministry

READ: Shabana Azmi lauds PM Modi for uniting India amid Coronavirus, calls it 'a master stroke'

First Published:
