Kareena Kapoor Khan And Other Bollywood Celebrities Who Rocked In Close Neck Outfits

Fans often take inspiration from Bollywood stars when it comes to fashion and outfit styling. One of the trendiest styles that is quickly picking up pace is the closed neck style. Take a look at those times when Bollywood celebrities pulled off close neck outfits.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen sporting a blue denim jacket and pants. She is also wearing a black turtle neck t-shirt. To complete her look, she has tied her hair and opted for a nude makeup look.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is wearing a long floral print dress. She has tied her hair and opted for a nude makeup look. The actor looks extremely stunning and fans complimented her outfit. Take a look at the beautiful picture.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha is wearing a white mini dress with golden colour earrings. The actor has also tied her hair and applied nude make up for the look. Shraddha Kapoor looks extremely cute in the outfit. Take a look.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara is wearing a black turtle neck t-shirt with a shimmery mini skirt. She has straightened her hair for the look. The actor has applied makeup and black mascara to complete her look. The actor looks extremely gorgeous and fans commented heart emojis on the picture.

