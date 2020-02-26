'I Am Like A Chameleon When It Comes To Acting', Says Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is unarguably one of the most sought after actors in Bollywood today. Right from her debut in Refugee in 2000, to her recently released film Good Newwz, Kareen Kapoor Khan has set a benchmark in the industry with her impressive roles. Not to miss her iconic character Poo from Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham which remains fresh in the hearts of fans even today. Kareena, in a recent interaction with Anupama Chopra, opened up about her commendable roles like Poo to Kalindi.

Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about her roles from Poo to Kalindi in Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan, in a recent interaction with an entertainment portal, spoke about how her characters in Bollywood are remembered even today. Sharing funny anecdotes about how many on the streets of London called her Poo, Kareena expressed that she was overwhelmed with the response she got from the audience. Kapoor then said she has got used to fans calling her Poo now.

While reminiscing her other iconic character- Dolly from the movie titled Omkara in 2006, Kareena Kapoor Khan expressed that she always was into more of urban and glamorous films. And then, Vishal Bhardwaj, the director of the movie thought that Kareena was perfect for a convectional character too. The Angrezi Medium actor stated that she adapts very quickly and gets into the skin of a character very easily. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor then said that she thinks she is easily like a chameleon, as she always wanted to act and when you brief her about something, be it Poo or Dolly or Kalindi, she can grasp it no time.

Meanwhile, On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan's movies have been doing great with the audience. The actor is now gearing up for Angrezi Medium opposite Irfan Khan and television fame Radhika Madan. Kareena Kapoor is reportedly super busy shooting for her other venture- Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. Her recently released movie Good Newwz also received rave reviews from the audience.

(Image courtesy: @therealkareenakapoor Instagram)

