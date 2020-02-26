Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Dev' Completes 16 Years, Check Out Some Unknown Facts

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the popular Indian actors. She made her debut with the film Refugee in 2001 which garnered attention for her acting skills. The movie also won Kareena the Filmfare Award in the category of Best Female Debut. Next, the actor appeared in Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai in the same year, which turned out to be her first box-office hit.

Following that Kareena was seen in a number of movies like Yaadein, Ashoka the Great, and Ajnabee in 2001, which performed differently at the box-office. However, she also had her one of the biggest hits in 2001, Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham. The actor has had her fair share of success and failure in her acting career. Her famous movie Dev will complete 16 years in June 2020. Take a look at some of the unknown facts about the movie that her fans should know.

Dev trivia for Kareena Kapoor Khan's fans

Helmed by Govind Nihalani, Dev is based on communal riots and their aftermath. It was reported that Kareena suggested the name of Fardeen Khan for the character of Farhaan Ali. Very few people are aware of the fact that Kareena Kapoor lent her voice to the song Jab Nahi Aaye for this film.

The film was also said to be the clash of acting titans Amitabh Bachchan and Om Puri on the silver screen. There were reports that things were not hunky-dory between the two stars. Hence, seeing them share screen space had made a huge splash then.

Kareena went for a no-makeup look to portray the role of a young Muslim girl who acts as the moral compass for her disillusioned lover. She also won the Filmfare Best Actor Critics Award for her acting.

The film revolves around the friendship of the upright joint commissioner of Police Dev Pratap Singh (Bachchan) and special commissioner Tejinder Khosla (Om Puri). Farhaan ( Fardeen Khan) is a law graduate who believes in peace and kindness. But Dev accidentally kills Farhaan’s father during a demonstration. Later, a Muslim politician Latif takes advantage of the situation and uses Farhaan to stir up communal trouble and tells him to carry out a bomb blast. This causes riots in which Farhaan’s lover Aaliya (Kareena Kapoor Khan) also gets trapped.

