Deepika Padukone's Lowest Grossing Films Including 'Chhapaak', 'Break Ke Baad' And More

Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with Om Shanti Om. However, the action drama was not Deepika's acting debut. In 2006, Deepika Padukone made her acting debut with Kannada film, Aishwarya. Since then, the diva has been ruling the silver screens. But there are also a couple of films of the Chhapaak star that could not earn big numbers at the box office. Here are some of the lowest grossed films of Deepika Padukone.

Break Ke Baad

Break Ke Baad is Deepika Padukone's romantic comedy film directed by Danish Aslam. The love story flick features Imran Khan as Deepika's love interest in the film. Break Ke Baad is an adorable love story between Abhay and Aaliya. The duo takes a break from their long-distance relationship and ultimately with several chaoses, they end up marrying each other. The film did an average business at the box office. They reportedly managed to make approximately Rs. 18 crores as their lifetime collection.

Lafangey Parindey

Lafangey Parindey is another romantic drama starring Deepika Padukone in the lead role. In the film, the Bajirao Mastani actor's love interest is played by Neil Nitin Mukesh. The storyline of the film is partly inspired by the 1978 American film, Ice Castles and the 1999 Tamil film, Thulladha Manamum Thullum. Pinky and Nandan fall in love with each other while preparing for a talent show. Pinky loses her eyesight and Nandan feels guilty for her state. Lafangey Parindey received crucial comments from critics. The film also did not do well on the business front, they managed to collect approximately Rs. 22.7 crores at the box office.

Chhapaak

Chhapaak is a real-life story based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal. The story is about her life and her journey post surviving the acid attack. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is produced by Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar in collaboration with Fox Star Studios. This was one of the most talked films of Deepika Padukone, however, it did not render well when it came to the box office collection. Chhapaak is also Deepika Padukone's lowest opener in the last nine years. The film collected Rs 4.77 crores on day 1.

Finding Fanny

Finding Fanny is a multi-starrer film directed and written by Homi Adajania. The satirical road comedy film stars Naseeruddin Shah, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Kapur, Deepika Padukone and Arjun Kapoor feature in prominent roles. Finding Fanny is based on a road trip to Goa, followed by the journey of five friends set on an adventure to search for Fanny, the love-interest of Naseeruddin Shah. According to Box Office India, the movie grossed around Rs. 51 crores worldwide.

Karthik Calling Karthik

Karthik Calling Karthik is a psychological thriller starring Deepika Padukone and Farhan Akhtar. Penned and helmed by Vijay Lalwani, the film is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment and Reliance Big Pictures. Karthik Calling Karthik has grossed Rs 28,22,00,000 worldwide, reported by Box Office India.

Image credits - Deepika Padukone's Instagram

