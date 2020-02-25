Five Surprising Facts Revealed About Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Khan's Relationship

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood. The couple is always the talk of the town whenever they step out. The stylish and fun couple always make sure that they spend quality family time and lovely moments together. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan never fail to give major couple goals to their fans.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have proved to be one of the most influential and inspirational couples of Bollywood for a huge number of people. But if you are a Saifeena fan, you must surely want to know some amazing facts about the couple. Here are a few.

Image courtesy: @therealkareenakapoor

5 unknown facts about Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan:

Kareena doesn't mind other women eyeing her man

This is a fact that Kareena Kapoor Khan has mentioned in several interviews, that she doesn’t mind other women eyeing her man. This is because she thinks there’s nothing that makes her insecure about it. The trust she has in Saif beautifully expresses their impeccable relationship. She's entirely fine with the fact that women crowd her husband, due to his appeal.

What is that one thing about Saif Ali Khan that Kareena loves?

Kareena Kapoor Khan loves Saif's carefree attitude towards life. It is one of those facts that we can see in Saif, he does seem pretty chilled most of the time. But one thing that she does not like about Saif is his habit of overthinking everything.

What is that one thing that Saif loves the most about Kareena?

Saif loves her childishness. Kareena Kapoor Khan has a side we all have never seen. But surely we are dying to witness Kareena’s childishness! Also, that one thing that Saif Ali Khan hates about her is her anger.

Kareena made the first move on Saif Ali Khan

Kareena said this in many interviews that, “Who says we can't ask our crush out?”

Hence this proves the fact that she revealed in a past interview that, "He will never make the first move. I was the one who kind of pushed all the right buttons, and plus when I made the first move he was like, I can't believe that Kareena Kapoor is doing this. It was like an entire building has crumbled on his head."

Kareena Kapoor Khan makes Saif Ali Khan feel secure about their relationship

Saif Ali Khan feels that one of the most important things in a relationship is to feel calm about the soul you are with. If one partner is happy, satisfied, and pleased with the other partner in the relationship, it can be witnessed not only on their faces but also on their work life. Saif once said in an interview that, "Kareena has made me feel secure about our relationship, so I am happy being with her."

