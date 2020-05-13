Bollywood Celebrities Wish Director Punit Malhotra On His Birthday, See Pictures

Birthdays are one of the important days in anyone's’ life and when it comes to Bollywood celebrities, they like to make the day more memorable by sending their best wishes. A lot of Bollywood A-listers celebrated their birthday during the quarantine. Student Of The Year 2 director Punit Malhotra is celebrating his birthday today. Several Bollywood celebrities took to their social media to give their best wishes to the director on his birthday. Let’s take a look at some of the wishes sent to Punit Malhotra.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor And Other A-listers Who Worked With Punit Malhotra In His Films, See List

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday shared a behind the scenes photo with the director. In the picture shared by Ananya Panday, she can be seen standing near a river with Punit Malhotra. Punit is seen wearing a cap with the director written on it and giving a bottle of water to Ananya.

Image Credits: Ananya Panday Instagram

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan's Picture With Punit Malhotra Hints A New Film In The Pipeline?

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram to share some unseen behind the scenes pictures. In one of the pictures, Punit and Tiger can be seen standing by the hill and showing abs to each other. Tiger Shroff also penned a note to wish the director on his birthday.

Image Credits: Tiger Shroff Instagram

Also Read | Jennifer Winget, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday | Whose Off-shoulder Polka Look Is On Point?

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora took to her Instagram stories to wish the director on his birthday. She shared a group selfie with Punit Malhotra. She captioned the picture by tagging Punit Malhotra and wishing him a happy birthday by referring to him as sir.

Image Credits: Malaika Arora Instagram

Also Read | Ananya Panday Receives Customised Video From Sister Rysa, Says 'Obsessed With This Edit'

Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra posted a picture on his Instagram to wish Punit a Happy birthday. The picture is a throwback picture in which Manish Malhotra and Punit Malhotra are smiling for the cameras. Manish Malhotra also penned a heartfelt message for his nephew.

Image Credits: Manish Malhotra Instagram

Karishma Kapoor

Karishma Kapoor also wished Punit Malhotra in her Instagram story. She captioned the picture by tagging birthday boy and posting a cake emoji on top. Both of them are looking adorable in the picture.

Image Credits: Karishma Kapoor Instagram

Farah Khan

Farah Khan posted a selfie with Punit Malhotra to wish him a happy birthday. Farah Khan captioned the story as, “Happy n safe birthday my darling @PunitDMalhotra. Till we meet again”. Punit Malhotra worked as an ADD in Farah Khan’s 2003 movie Kal Ho Na Ho.

Image Credits: Farah Khan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.