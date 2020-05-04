Sonam Kapoor And Other A-listers Who Worked With Punit Malhotra In His Films, See List

Punit Malhotra, who is an Indian film director, initiated his career with the directorial debut film I Hate Luv Storys in the year 2010. Punit Malhotra started working in the Hindi cinema as an assistant director for Karan Johar in the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in the year 2001. His career includes Nikhil Advani's Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), Amol Palekar's Paheli (2005), and Tarun Mansukhani's Dostana (2008). Punit Malhotra worked with actors like Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, and Ananya Panday among others. So, let’s have a look at Punit Malhotra’s directorial career till now and also the actors he has worked with.

Punit Malhotra's films that starred top Bollywood actresses:

I Hate Luv Storys

I Hate Luv Storys, which released in 2010, was Punit Malhotra's directorial debut. The film starred Sonam Kapoor and Imran Khan in the lead roles. This romantic-comedy film was a box office hit and was produced by Dharma Productions and UTV Motion Pictures. Sonam Kapoor-starrer I Hate Luv Storys was released on 2 July 2010 was partly filmed in Queenstown and New Zealand.

Gori Tere Pyaar Mein

Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, released in the year 2013, was an Indian romantic drama film penned and directed by Punit Malhotra. The Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer was produced by Karan Johar under the banner Dharma Productions. In the lead roles of the film, Kareena Kapoor and Imran Khan are paired together. Gori Tere Pyaar Mein was Punit Malhotra and Imran Khan’s second collaboration. This Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer was an average hit at the box office.

Student of the Year 2

Student of the Year 2 is an Indian Hindi cinema film starring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, alongside Aditya Seal and Harsh Beniwal in the supporting roles. This teen romantic drama film marking Ananya Panday's debut was penned by Arshad Sayed and helmed by Punit Malhotra. Student of the Year 2 was produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner Dharma Productions, and was distributed by Fox Star Studios. A sequel to the 2012 film Student of the Year, the second film starring Ananya Panday was not a hit film and even the audience did not like the movie.

