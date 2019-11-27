Bollywood Movies From 'Wake Up Sid' To 'Lakshya' Which Will Inspire You

Bollywood movies possess the tendency to make one feel elated, sad, and sometimes even motivate us to bring out a massive change in our lives. Amidst numerous popular genres of movies from comedy, action to romance, the most loved is motivational genre. Watching your favourite actors overcoming hardships and obstacles not only make you inspired but also boosts your confidence and self-esteem. We have compiled a list of inspirational Bollywood movies that might change your life for the better.

Also read: Dabangg 3: Here Are The Bollywood Releases In December To Get You Excited



1. Lakshya



The lead actor Hrithik Roshan portrays a lethargic good-for-nothing brat Karan who does not know how to live beyond his father’s money. He spends most of the time sleeping and hanging out with his friends who have their future figured out. When Karan finally decides to enrol in the Indian army, he gets support from his lady-love Romi, essayed by Preity Zinta. But out of sheer discomfort and hard-work, he flees from the training and loses the respect of his close ones. This motivates him to join back and undergo any obstacle he comes across.

Also read: Conman Films Of Bollywood That Are Must-watch For Every Movie Buff



2. English Vinglish



English is considered to be a scale through which people are judged according to their fluency and proficiency. In our society, this language is paid more importance than required. This story revolves around Shashi, which is essayed by legendary late actor Sridevi. Shashi feels insecure and incomplete because she cannot speak in English well, while her other family members can. She enrols in an English speaking class and receives constant support from her bride-to-be niece. Shashi meets people in the class who make her realize her importance and fills her with lots of confidence.

Also read: Bollywood Movies: Times When Bollywood Actors Promoted Their Competitors' Films



3. Wake Up Sid



During college, many youngsters are unsure about the career they want to pursue. Moreover, they are aimless and do not have an answer related to their future. Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of Siddharth Mehra was sailing the same boat. He wanted to party and live on his father’s hard-earned money before he comes across Aisha, who is essayed by Konkona Sen Sharma. Aisha is quite passionate about her career and makes him realize his interest in photography. Siddharth becomes responsible and changes as a person.



Also read: Charlie's Angels: Top 3 Bollywood Actors Who Can Feature In The Hindi Remake

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.