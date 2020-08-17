Bollywood Celebrity Birthdays: Actors Who Turn 30 This Year

Fans often look up to their favourite Bollywood celebrities’ birthdays. There are a few actors who are turning or have turned 30-year-old this year. Take a look at those celebs and read to know more about them.

Bollywood celebs who turn 30 this year

Varun Sharma

Varun Sharma turned 30, on February 4, 2020. He was born in Jalandhar, Punjab. He celebrated his birthday with his close friends and family. The actor is known for portraying Dilip “Choocha” Singh in Fukrey film series and has also appeared in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Dilwale, Fukrey Returns, and Chhichhore.

Tiger Shroff

Baaghi star Tiger Shroff was born on March 2, 1990, and turned 30 this year. The actor celebrated his birthday ahead of the release of his film, Baaghi 3. Tiger is the son of veteran actor Jackie Shroff and former model, actor Ayesha Shroff. His real name is Jai Hemant Shroff.

Kriti Sanon

On July 27, 2020, Kriti Sanon turned 30 years old. She was born in New Delhi to Rahul Sanon and Geeta Sanon. The former is a chartered accountant and the latter is a professor at the University of Delhi. She has appeared in hit films like Heropanti, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Luka Chuppi.

Rakul Preet Singh

Making her Bollywood debut with Yaariyan, Rakul Preet Singh was born on October 10, 1990, and will turn 30 in a couple of months. She was born in New Delhi to a Punjabi family. Rakul has worked in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi film industries.

Pooja Hedge

Pooja Hedge will turn 30 on October 13, 2020. She was born and raised in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Her mother tongue is Tulu as her parents, Manjunath and Latha Hedge are from Mangalore, Karnataka. Pooja has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi movies.

Kriti Kharbanda

Born on October 29, 1990, Kriti Kharbanda will turn 30 in a few months. She was born to Ashwani and Rajni Kharbanda in Delhi. Her family moved to Bengaluru in the early 1990s. Kriti has worked in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada language films.

Kartik Aaryan

Pyaar Ka Punchanama star Kartik Aaryan will turn 30 on November 22, 2020. He was born in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. His father is a paediatrician, and his mother is a gynaecologist. He is currently among the most popular actors in the industry. His real name is Kartik Tiwari.

