Tiger Shroff’s birthday wishes for Kriti Sanon in 'Heropanti' style is just unmissable

As Bollywood's one of the most ravishing actress Kriti Sanon turned a year older on July 27, scores of her friends from the fraternity stormed the social media with their best wishes. Kriti who made her Bollywood debut with Heropanti was also wished by her co-ctor Tiger Shroff in the most beautiful way possible. Tiger shared a throwback picture of the two from the film’s look test where the two can be seen oozing love while posing romantically. While captioning the post on his Instagram story, Tiger blessed Dimpy (Kriti’s character in Heropanti) with his beautiful words.

Tiger Shroff's birthday wishes for Kriti Sanon

While captioning the picture, Tiger wrote, “Hope you keep soaring and rising higher every year. Lots of love Dimpy. Happy Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon.” Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon began their careers together with Heropanti. The story of the 2014 film revolves around Renu (Sandeepa Dhar) elopes with her lover, her father, Chowdhary (Prakash Raj), kidnaps Bablu (Tiger), who knows Renu's whereabouts, along with two of his friends. But Bablu falls in love with Dimpy, Chowdhary's younger daughter. The journey of Bablu to make Dimpy fall for him and his fight against her family is a perfect dose for the frenzy fans.

Apart from Tiger, Kriti also received sweet birthday wishes from sister Nupur Sanon. Nupur took a stroll down the memory lane and shared a series of throwback pictures on Instagram where the two stars are just looking adorable. Apart from sharing the pictures, Nupur also penned a lengthy note, expressing her love for her elder sister. In one of the pictures, the two siblings from their childhood can be seen playing together. The other pictures are from the social events where the two siblings were spotted spreading magic and charm with their cute shenanigans.

While writing wishes for her “Love/Life”, the Filhaal actress wrote that both the sisters were never taught to one and it is their team that has made them grow stronger. Nupur further wrote that if there is one person on this earth whom she adores, it is her sister Kriti and according to Nupur her reasons for choosing Kriti are completely beyond sister biases. Adding, Nupur wrote that over time, she has seen Kriti evolve into a better person and haven’t seen her change even once in terms of her human side, emotions, values, and morals. At last, Nupur wrote that Kriti has the most beautiful and purest heart.”

